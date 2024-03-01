Network and maintenance technician at ReadSpeaker
2024-03-01
Are you well familiar with Linux? Are you looking for a varied role, where you get to work with advanced technology? ReadSpeaker is committed to making content accessible to everyone, and is leading the way when it comes to text-to-speech technology. The company is expanding, and is now looking for a person who's ready to take the next step in their career.
OM TJÄNSTEN
ReadSpeaker gives companies and organizations the possibility to integrate voices into their applications, both online through Software as a Service (SaaS) and via on-premise installations. The organization currently consists of around 200 employees, with approximately forty located in Uppsala.
ReadSpeaker is now seeking an individual to strengthen the company's hosting team, whose main mission is to ensure that ReadSpeaker's solution runs smoothly and as intended. The role involves working with installation, operation, and maintenance of ReadSpeaker's services and products. The company runs all production services on its own hardware, and the Text-to-Speech (TTS) software is mostly developed in-house by ReadSpeaker. System maintenance also includes working with efficiency and automation.
In order to succeed in this role, you will be thoroghly introduced to the company as a whole, as well as the systems used. As ReadSpeaker is ISO 27001 certified, an introduction to this standard and its practical implications is also included. If you have expertise in Linux system administration and want to take the next step in your career, this is an opportunity for a stimulating role in a company that invests in your development.
The position is a direct recruitment, meaning that the recruitment process is handled through Academic Work, but you will be employed directly by ReadSpeaker.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• System administration in Red Hat Linux-based distributions (CentOS, AlmaLinux)
• Virtualization with KVM, libvirtd, etc
• Troubleshooting network issues and managing switches, routers, firewalls, and monitoring systems
• Documentation of processes
• Hardware and software maintenance
• Administration, troubleshooting, and configuration of systems, primarily through CLI
• Automation and streamlining of existing solutions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who is familiar with Linux and open source
• Has good knowledge of network protocols, routing, LAN/WAN
• Has knowledge of various network technologies and security issues
• Has previous experience in IT operations
• Is familiar with a programming or scripting language
• Is proficient in English, both spoken and written
It is considered advantageous to have:
• Work experience in a similar role or an equivalent university degree
• Documented knowledge through education or certification, e.g., RHCSA, RHCE, CCNA, CCNP
• Experience with redundant, high-availability systems
• Experience in automation
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Quality-oriented
• Adaptable
Other information:
• Full-time, permanent position
• Location: Uppsala, with the possibility of remote work a few days a week
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
ReadSpeaker is a global leader in text-to-speech technology, offering dozens of languages and lifelike voices. Using its industry-leading technology, the company delivers some of the most natural synthesized voices on the market. ReadSpeaker utilizes next-generation Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology to continuously improve voice quality at all levels. As a subsidiary of Memory Disk Division (MD) within HOYA Corporation, ReadSpeaker has offices in 15 countries and over 10,000 customers in 65 countries. The company provides complete text-to-speech solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) and licensed local solutions, catering to various channels and devices across multiple industries. ReadSpeaker enables companies and organizations to integrate voices into their applications, online, in PC and server solutions, and for speech production and customized voice development, among other applications. With over 20 years of experience, ReadSpeaker is a pioneer in the field of text-to-speech technology. ReadSpeaker is the "Pioneers in voice technology." Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
