Network Administrator /Network Reliability Technician
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-10-08
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Network Administrator, you are responsible for ensuring high availability and optimal performance of our various services. Your role will encompass system administration tasks with a focus on reliability and scalability. Your responsibilities are:
• Manage network installations and configurations
• Install and configure network equipment, including switches.
• Troubleshoot and support network issues to ensure high availability.
• Administer and maintain Wi-Fi networks for reliable performance.
• Gather and document network requirements and specifications.
You are offered
• You will be working with people with talent and passion and a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 1 year of experience in network administration or a related technical field.
• CCNA level knowledge or equivalent experience in working with network equipment.
• Experience with various operating systems, including Linux, Windows, or MacOS.
Skills
• Strong knowledge of networking concepts and equipment.
• Experience with installing, configuring, and troubleshooting switches.
• Proficiency in Wi-Fi administration and support.
• Excellent troubleshooting skills and ability to resolve network issues.
• Strong team player with a collaborative mindset.
• Effective communication and documentation skills in English.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The company is a multi-disciplinary research centre based on the world's most powerful neutron source. Ersättning
