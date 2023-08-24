.NET Software Engineer to the Afound Product team
Company Description
Are you a tech nerd with an entrepreneurial mindset looking for an agile environment to grow with and within? Are you curious and result oriented with a great understanding of incremental/agile development? Then we are looking forward to hear from you.
Afound is a digital marketplace that is part of H&M Group. We offer smart deals on fashion, beauty and interior products from past and present collections of popular brands, saving our customers up to 70% with every purchase. In 2018, Afound was launched in Stockholm, Sweden. Since then, it has expanded to the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
Job Description
Each Afounder is an essential part of the Afound future. We offer you a strong company culture and an open environment. At Afound, we are just at the beginning of our journey, and we have very high ambitions for ourselves and for you. We are now looking for .NET Software Engineers to strengthen our Product team and help us continuing building an inspiring and personalized lifestyle off-price digital experience at a high pace while keeping rock solid stable operations.
As a Software Engineer at Afound you will be part of a team of eight to ten ambitious developers and one ambitious UX/UI designer led by the Head of Product and the Head of Tech, and together drive the software development. Every developer is fully responsible for the whole development cycle; design, build, test, deploy, evaluate, and repeat. The mindset "You build it - you run it "is key for us. We are measured on business outcome, not on code merges, but nevertheless, we are keeping a steady pace with 15-20 smaller releases per week.
Qualifications
We believe you are a "T-shaped" professional who would like to have the responsibility for taking a feature from solution design all the way to production, always with the customer in focus. This means that disciplines such as requirement analysis, user story writing, testing and DevOps will be included in your day to day work.
You are a doer with self-drive and pro-activeness. Communicating, sharing knowledge and taking initiatives will be crucial to succeed in this role. We expect you to work and collaborate closely with team members and other teams, share best practices as well as discuss and motivate design solutions.
Competence and tools:
• Fluent in English both written and verbal
• Distributed Version Control Systems like GIT
• Knowledge within DevOps and working with agile methodologies
• Conducting code reviews as a process of implementing high-quality code and creating a first class product for our customers.
• .NET 5 or above, C#
• Experience with data models and database storages such as SQL Server or NoSQL databases
Merit requirements:
• Experience within eCommerce platforms and/or CMS.
• NoSQL databases such as Cosmos DB, Redis or equivalent
• Azure development and implementing cloud solutions. Working with App Services and/or Azure functions
• Experience with event driven development and working with message brokers such as Azure Service Bus, RabbitMQ or Apache Kafka
• Create and maintaining CI/CD pipelines
• Implementing and consuming REST API in a microservice architecture
Additional Information
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
