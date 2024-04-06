.NET Full-Stack Developer to Charging services, Scania
2024-04-06
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Role Summary
Are you looking for your next career challenge? we're searching for individuals with .NET Full-stack Developer experience to join our amazing team. In this role, you will work with a large team of .net Full-stack developers to enhance our existing custom-built solutions and help drive continuous development with the latest .net technologies. Qualified candidates should have extensive object-oriented design/ development experience and a deep understanding of microservices design, be able to problem-solve and debug complex solutions, and work independently with little supervision and in cooperation with the group.
Responsibilities
* Develop and collaborate in frontend web development
* Develop and maintain .NET backend applications in a microservices architecture.
* Leverage AWS services to create scalable and dependable solutions.
* Work closely with NoSQL and relational databases to design and optimize data models.
* Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software.
* Apply your expertise using the following technologies: .NET (C#)
* JavaScript and Angular
* Cloud infrastructure using cloud formation, CDK or Shell
* DynamoDB, PostgreSQL Databases
* Docker
* Take a role in responding to customer support cases and ability to debug bug fixing
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field (or equivalent experience).
* Demonstrated experience as a Full-Stack Developer, with a strong focus on .NET Core technologies, especially C#.
* Proficiency in AWS services for cloud-based development.
* Proficiency with Angular and FE frameworks/libraries
* Solid database skills, including expertise with relational databases.
* Familiarity with CI\CD and Solid Understanding of DevSecOps
* Familiarity with microservices architecture and system design principles.
* Familiarity with containerization is a plus.
* Good communication skills
* Strong problem-solving capabilities
* Ability to contribute to system architecture discussions and design decisions.
* Capability to collaborate seamlessly within a diverse and inclusive team environment.
* Nice to have prior experience in eMSP solutions
* Nice to have a solid understanding of OCPP & OCPI
How to Apply:
If you are a talented Senior .NET Full-Stack Developer who is excited about our modernization efforts and possesses the technical skills we require, including the ability to contribute to architecture discussions and design decisions, we encourage you to apply. Our team is committed to fostering diversity and welcomes candidates from all backgrounds. We firmly believe that diverse perspectives drive innovation and success. you can directly apply to this post
If you need more information about this job please contact the hiring manager tarek.x.fawaz@scania.com
.
