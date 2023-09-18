.NET developer with Commerce experience, Solna-Hybrid
2023-09-18
Be a part of creating the digital customer experiences of the future with us at PostNord.
Join the External Web team in Stockholm!
We are expanding our external web team and are now looking for a developer with experience in Commerce and .NET! Here you will have the opportunity to grow in a role with high self-leadership, in an agile team where customer value is a keyword.
The team
We, the External Web team, is responsible for maintaining and developing the webshop for stamps and packages (https://www.postnord.se/handla-online/Produkter)
and PostNord's Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish markets' websites, which constitutes our most important channel for meeting our customers. We work in an agile environment where the team independently owns the product from start to finish. Within the team, it is important that everybody has their say and we always strive to improve our way of working.
Our head office is located in Solna, Stockholm. We believe in flexible working arrangements and combine working from home as well as at the office.
Find out more and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-digital/!
We are looking for you
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have experience as a .NET Developer and have worked specifically with Optimizely Commerce. We also see that you are well versed with basic web technologies, such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript. You also understand the value of a strong relationship between front- and backend development.
As a person, we believe that you are full of initiative and solution oriented. You have good communication skills and thrive when you get to work both practically and close to our users. You have a great personal drive and adapt efficiently to new information and insights. Like us, you value teamwork and building great solutions together.
Your profile:
- .NET Developer (Experience in .NET 5 and later).
- Commerce experience. We are working in Optimizely Commerce.
- Well versed with basic web technologies, such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript (React experience is a plus).
- You also understand the value of a strong relationship between front-end and backend development.
- Integration with other solutions from a Commerce solution, preferably SAP and Salesforce.
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- English and/or Swedish in speech and writing.
Job duties
As a developer in our External Web team, your first course of action would be to contribute to developing the Optimizely Commerce (former Episerver) solution further, implementing new ideas which drive business.
Your daily work will include:
- Work closely with our Optimizely Commerce application.
- Development of systems linked to our external web in .NET and JavaScript.
- Integration development against other systems.
- Collaboration across teams and be part of initiatives that span over the organization. Pair or mob programming happens naturally.
We offer you
- A great team, you are both part of the market web team but also a bigger team with a focus on customer digital solutions at Postnord.
- Agile is our way of working, we have daily's, refinement meetings and sprint retros.
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- To be part of a large organization with endless development opportunities for you as a developer and individual.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation https://www.postnordplus.com/.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://www.postnord.com.
If you have any questions about the position, email mikaela.englund@postnord.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
