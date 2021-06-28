.NET Developer to SEB in Stockholm - TNG Group AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

TNG Group AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-06-28Develop next generation of digital solutions and contribute to the best customer experience possible as a .NET developer at SEB!As a .NET developer within Digital Channels & Mobile you will be part of an exciting transformation of SEB's digital channels. In order to offer our customers the best customer experience possible, your contribution is important. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for both technology and way of working, so there are great opportunities for you to contribute your own ideas and make a difference!ABOUT THE POSITIONAs a .NET developer at SEB you will work with the latest technology to improve our digital channels. You will work fullstack and our technical environment consists of a microservices architecture and we work with technologies such as C#, .NET Core, MS SQL, JavaScript, Angular, Docker, ELK and Google Cloud. We believe that the best solutions come from a good teamwork and we enjoy working together with mob programming to share knowledge and build great products.We offer you:* The opportunity to be a driving force in the development of new digital solutions for millions of customers* A team of dedicated and helpful colleagues with a genuine interest in new technology* A culture synonymous with cross-border collaborations, new thinking and own initiativesYour team:Your closest team consists of backend and frontend developers, testers, UX-designer, product owner and agile coach. You will also have close collaboration with other development teams within SEB. We work agile with SAFe and have daily standups, reviews and retros. Our office is located in Arenastaden, Solna. We are working remotely today but when we are not working from home, our office has several restaurants and a top modern gym.YOUR PROFILEYou are an experienced fullstack developer within .NET and have worked with either Angular or React. It is an advantage if you have worked with DevOps, CI/CD or container solutions.As a person, you enjoy teamwork and can communicate effectively with your colleagues. You are curious and interested in new technical solutions and are not afraid of trying new things. You share your knowledge with others and are happy to help your colleagues. To be able to communicate with the team, you are fluent in both written and spoken English.Welcome with your application!WORKING AT SEBWELCOME WITH YOUR APPLICATIONWe have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-06-28Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-27Tng Group AB5832587