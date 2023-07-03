.Net Developer Optimizely to PostNord in Stockholm
2023-07-03
Be a part of creating the digital customer experiences of the future with us at PostNord. Join the External Web team in Stockholm!
We are expanding our external web team and are now looking for a .Net developer with experience in Optimizely Commerce (Episerver)! Here you will have the opportunity to grow in a role with high self-leadership, in an agile team where customer value is a keyword.
The Opportunity
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
* Work in a Nordic and flexible environment
* Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
* Wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
* Employee benefits through PostNord 's own employee foundation PostNord Plus
* Employment according to a collective agreement.
Your Challenge
As a .Net Developer, in our External Web team, your first course of action would be to contribute in introducing Optimizely Commerce (former Episerver) and, by so, replace a legacy system. Your daily work will include:
• Work closely with our Optimizely Commerce application.
• Development of systems linked to our external web in .NET and Javascript.
• Integration development against other systems.
• Collaboration across teams and be part of initiatives that span over the organization.
The Team and Workplace
We, the External Web team, is responsible for maintaining and developing PostNord 's Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish markets ' websites, which constitutes our most important channel for meeting our customers. We work in an agile environment where the team independently owns the product from start to finish. Within the team, it is important that everybody have their say and we always strive to improve our way of working.
Our head office is located in Solna, Stockholm. We believe in flexible working arrangements and combine working from home as well as at the office.
Find out more and follow us on LinkedIn!
The URL is: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-digital.
About You
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have experience as a .Net Developer and have worked specifically with Optimizely Commerce. We also see that you are well versed with basic web technologies, such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript. You also understand the value of a strong relationship between front- and backend development.
As a person, we believe that you are full of initiative and solution oriented. You have good communication skills and thrive when you get to work both practically and close to our users. You have a great personal drive and adapt efficiently to new information and insights. Like us, you value teamwork and building great solutions together.
Let 's Connect!
