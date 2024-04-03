.NET Developer
2024-04-03
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a C#, .Net, TypeScript and React Developer.
NOTE! You must hold a Swedish/EU work permit.
What you'll do
In the team you will be part of an agile environment where you as a developer are empowered to bring requirements all the way from the reviewing stage to production ready functionality, while also working with code reviews and setting up plans for how to architect the code to have top notch quality and allow for quick changes.
Requirements:
We believe that you are fully fluid in both backend and frontend development with primarily focus on:
Net/C#/React (C++ is a bonus)
Azure, including familiarity with Azure Functions, Azure Data Storage and SQL database on Azure.
Typescript
You understand what it means to work with agile team principles. Like taking requirements and have a solid passion for the user needs and user journey.
