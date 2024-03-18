.Net developer
2024-03-18
Job description
Looking for a Consultant/Subcontractor within .Net for short term assignment in Mölnlycke!
TIME OF HIRE:
20240401 - 2024-09-30
JOB DESCRIPTION:
The product is developed using C# and Windows Forms, and based on .Visual Studio 2005 / NET version 2.0. This assignment is to improve the product from being only an internal tool, to be a product to be used by end customers. The product is a configuration software (client application running on Windows 10/11) for external equipment that utilizes the Modbus protocol.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
On-site in Mölnlycke. WFH hybrid solution is possible.
This assignment is through Randstad Technologies. Last date to apply is 2024-03-27. If you have any questions, contact josefin.adolfsson@randstad.se
Responsibilities
Move from SVN to GIT
Move solution to newer .Net Framework version (likely .Net 4.8)
Setup pipelines in Azure DevOps (build, unit test, security scanning etc)
Add certificate code signing
Implement user interface changes/improvements
Implement new functionality to support new configuration parameters
Testing with hardware device
Qualifications
Technical education at Master or Bachelor level
Hands-on experience from setting up pipelines in Azure DevOps
Very good knowledge from developing and debugging in .Net / C# / Windows Forms
Extra plus:
Experience from low-level communication, e.g. using Modbus
Experience from OPC-DA
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
