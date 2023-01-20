.Net developer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2023-01-20
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Borås
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for an experienced backend developer with .Net knowlegde to a company within e-commerce in Borås! In this role you will join the product team, where you stand with one foot in the business and understand suppliers and their business needs and with the other foot in technology and see opportunities to be able to improve and develop today's solution.
You will primarily develop in C# .Net and SQL, in an agile product team. Today, the product management is partly based on an established PIM system, partly adaptations of that system and in-house developed flows.
The company has its headquarters in Viared outside Borås where they operate everything from product design, product development, to the development and operation of their IT systems, warehouse and logistics. They have flexible setup regarding work in the office versus remote, but also value the opportunity to meet and build relationships both between developers and between developers and users of the systems.
Last date to apply: 2023-02-28. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. For us, it is important that all skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. For more information: josefin.adolfsson@randstad.se
Responsibilities
You will be a part of a department that focuses daily on the development and operation of a fully integrated e-commerce platform. You will collaborate with various departments within the business that cover the entire value chain in running a leading e-commerce business - for example, sourcing/purchasing of goods, inventory management, personalization of shopping experience and marketing, payment solutions, customer service and data analysis.
The product team work with Agile methodology in small teams and there is flexibility in working remote. You'll have great opportunities to take responsibility, develop and grow with the position.
Qualifications
We are looking for you with a minimum of +3 years work experience as a backend developer with:
• Net
C#
SQL
Extra fun and a plus if you have experience with:
PIM systems/product management
M3 or other ERP
Java
VueJS
ActiveMQ
Docker
Kubernetes
Jenkins
Elasticsearch
Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbal and written, is a strong merit
About the company
With more than 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry and offers staffing, consulting and recruitment solutions in all areas of expertise. We also offer interim management, executive search and outplacement services. We have a large network of clients and candidates, which means that we convey hundreds of jobs within different industries all over Sweden. Our ambition is to be the best employer in the market. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we help people and organizations to reach their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201423911". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Josefin Adolfsson josefin.adolfsson@randstad.se Jobbnummer
7366566