.NET Backend Engineer
2023-09-08
Welcome to PodMe! Podme's vision is to enrich people's everyday lives by taking podcast entertainment to its full potential. We want to help creators make dreams come true and create high-quality podcasts that excite, educate, and captivate anyone who loves a good story. Since its inception, Podme has made it possible for many podcast creators to devote more, or all, of their time to creating podcasts and thus enrich the podcast as a form of entertainment.
Our company is growing and we are taking the next steps towards becoming a household brand. With some of the best podcasts in the industry, we now need to double down on our data journey.
We are looking for a Backend Engineer in our team in Stockholm!
Our tech stack in the team:
- C#/.net7,
- Azure,
- Kubernetes,
- RabbitMQ,
- SQL,
- BigQuery,
- microservices.
As part of your daily work, you will:
- Design, develop, and maintain server-side components of our software applications
- Write clean, efficient, and readable code using best practices
- Work closely with the frontend development team to integrate server-side components with the frontend
- Collaborate with product owners and other stakeholders to understand their needs and requirements
- Ensure the scalability, reliability, and security of our applications
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to the backend systems
- Continuously improve the performance and efficiency of our systems, maintain a high quality of the Podme application and services
- Mentor and coach junior developers, helping them grow their skills and advance in their careers
- Keep up-to-date with the latest technologies, industry trends and best practices to continually improve our products and processes
- Respond to incidents if on-call
Who are we looking for?
- Strong experience in C# (or Java with interest to switch to .Net) and microservices
- Experience with scalable cloud-based systems
- You write clean, efficient, and readable code using best practices
- A self-starter with excellent spoken/written communication and the ability to work effectively in a team that is forming
- Sense of ownership: business-oriented, ownership mindset (taking ownership all the way from planning to coding and then running it in production)
- It's an advantage if you have
- Experience with Kubernetes, Azure, RabbitMQ, building/maintaining SaaS products
- Startup experience
A little peek at what we offer:
- Internal career growth opportunities
- The flexibility of working from home, our team works hybrid and is based in Stockholm
- Opportunity for development of competencies, conferences, and various knowledge-sharing events such as hackathons, innovation days, etc.
- Opportunity to take on various learning courses and classes through our Schibsted Learning Lab and LinkedIn Learning
Our interview process:
- Recruiter screening (30 min): an initial call with the tech recruiter. We'll tell you a bit about us, answer any questions you may have, and learn about your background and what you're looking to do.
- Technical interview (90 min): system design interview and potentially some computer science fundamentals discussions together with a code review exercise with 2 of our engineers.
- Values interview (45 min): meeting the engineering manager and product manager focusing on your previous experiences as a teammate in various situations.
- Offer extended! If you are interested in talking to more potential coworkers or have additional questions, we will also arrange any additional chats for you.
Other information:
- Hiring form: full-time, working 1-2 days a week from our office in Stockholm is encouraged
- A relocation package is not offered for this opportunity at this time
Podme is a fast growing nordic podcast platform where you find some of the biggest, most liked and best (according to us) podcasts. What makes us unique is that we give our listeners access to our Premium podcasts which are exclusive and ad-free. Think Netflix, but for podcasts. We launched our service 2017 and today we have a great team of 60+ people that are focused on growth and further innovating the experience for our listeners. Ersättning
