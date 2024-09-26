Nature Guide / Wilderness Guide / Northern Light Guide in Swedish Lapland
Luleå Travel AB / Resevärdsjobb / Luleå Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Luleå
2024-09-26
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Travel AB i Luleå
About the job
Take the opportunity to work among the colourful northern lights, sparkling winter days and severe cold in Northern Sweden!
As a guide at Luleå Travel, you will get to work with guests from all over the world who are here on their dream holiday. Our focus is to offer small groups a personal service and a genuine experience of Luleå and Swedish Lapland.
We offer a large variety of tours out in the nature around Luleå such as snowshoe walking, ice fishing and of course a hunt for northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for dedicated people with a great interest in nature and outdoor life and who want to share their experiences with our guests. The job as a guide is very varied where the weather and conditions change from day to day, therefore its important you can adapt to rapid changes.
Our guides are the ones who spend the most time with our guests and make sure they have the right equipment for our tours. Here we place great emphasis on social skills and safety thinking. As a guide, you are responsible for preparing the tour, making sure to have the right things with you and being out in good time for your tasks.
The open positions are 1 x full time (32-40h/week upon agreement) and 4 x part time (10-20 h/week upon agreement). Your working schedule include both weekday, weekend and evening shift. Relevant training is scheduled early November in Luleå.
Your main tasks will be:
1) Guide and entertain our guest(s) by car while seeking the best vantage spot for the Northern Lights.
2) Guide our guest(s) while ice fishing, by snowshoes, foot or fatbike among ancient forests, while presenting information about its natural history.
3) Advise our guest(s) in nature photography, especially during the Northern Light Tours.
4) Transport, entertain and guide our guest(s) between their accommodation and booked activity.
5) MICE guide.
6) Care for all tour related equipment and its maintenance.
7) Prepare and plan various tours, including office assistance when needed.
Qualifications:
1) Loves the outdoors and is a natural storyteller.
2) A flexible mindset.
3) Guide education, international wilderness guide school or similar.
4) First aid training.
5) Has an excellent understanding of Swedish Lapland's natural history and a good knowledge about the phenomena Northern Light.
6) Guiding experience in nature tourism, preferable in Swedish Lapland.
7) On ease with capturing both (digital) photos and videos
8) Holds a class B driving licence and is comfortable with driving in winter conditions.
9) Fluent in English + another language.
10) Knows how to boil coffee and create a cosy atmosphere.
How to apply?
What is most important to us is the right attitude and social skills, so if you think you are the one we are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us at cecilia@luleatravel.com
or give Cecilia a call at +46 70 620 1901. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18
E-post: cecilia@luleatravel.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Travel AB
(org.nr 559157-5542)
Kaserngatan 1 (visa karta
)
974 42 LULEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Cecilia Sandström cecilia@luleatravel.com 0706201901 Jobbnummer
8921274