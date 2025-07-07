Nanomaterials engineer
GattyInstruments AB / Fysikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla fysikjobb i Uppsala
2025-07-07
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GattyInstruments AB i Uppsala
About Us
GattyInstruments is a Swedish R&D company dedicated to creating innovative tools for monitoring lung health. Since 2018, we have been pioneering MedTech solutions that have the potential to enable early detection and personalized monitoring of respiratory diseases.
Job Description:
• Drive the development of a next-generation portable respiratory diagnostic device with a potential for COPD/asthma management, and smoking-related lung disease tracking.
• Ability to oversee research activities, manage resources, and ensure timely completion of project milestones.
• Translate innovative ideas into functional prototypes and real-world solutions that enhance patient outcomes.
• Develop and write compelling research funding proposals, emphasizing innovation and societal impact.
• Lead the proposal development process, ensuring alignment with funding agency guidelines and strategic goals.
• Establish and nurture strong partnerships with leading industrial and academic institutions, both nationally and internationally.
• Collaborate with industry partners to understand their specific needs and challenges and develop innovative solutions.
• Maintain awareness of industry trends and clinical needs to ensure product-market fit.
Job requirements:
• Master's degree or Ph.D. in Materials Engineering, Engineering Physics, Biomedical Engineering or a related field.
• 3+ years of experience in nanomaterials or MEMS either through studies and scientific publications or work.
• Proven ability to take innovation from concept to prototype, ideally in a diagnostic or healthcare-related setting.
• Strong understanding of MedTech product development, from sensor design to clinical application.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus.
• Collaborative mindset with the ability to work independently and in interdisciplinary teams.
• Experience in proposal writing and knowledge of EU or national research funding frameworks is a strong advantage.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
To apply for the position:
The application must include:
A Cover letter mentioning your goals, why you are a fit for this role
CV with a list of publications
Copy of your diploma and grades
Your complete application must be received no later than the last date of the application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06
E-post: info@gattyinstruments.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GattyInstruments AB
(org.nr 559167-3743)
Ulls väg 29a (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
9420947