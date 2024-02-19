Nanny/Babysitter Skelleteå 7 days per month
2024-02-19
Om Nannynu! / About Nannynu!
Nanny.nu helps families find their dream babysitter! We are now looking for reliable, experienced and playful nannies / babysitters. Our babysitters are well taken care of. We have very close contact with our babysitters and value them very highly. Our babysitters decide how much they want to work and the family will be living in an area close to the babysitter's home or school/work.
Om uppdraget / About the assignment
English speaking family in Skellefteå with one child (4 months) wants help with babysitting 7 days a month between 06:30-16:30 and 3 days a month between 13:00-17:00.
Din profil / Your profile
We are looking for babysitters that:
• Are students or have a part time job
• Have experience in babysitting and love children!
• Are reliable and playful
• Are looking for a long term (minimum of 6 months) assignment with a family
• Aim to be the best of babysitters!
• A long-term relationship between the family and the nanny is very important for us so we want you to have a travelling time to the family around 30 minutes.
If you want more information please read and apply at https://nanny.nu/jobba-som-barnvakt/
Vi erbjuder / What we offer
• A fun and meaningful extra job
• Nanny Certification
• CPR-training
• Insurance when you're working and traveling to and from work
• A contact person
• Your salary depends on your profile and wage claim. If you have graduated high school you are entiteled to file your own wage claim. If you are still in high school/gymnasium the set salary is 121.38 - 151.72 SEK/hour (incl holiday pay)
• Unsocial hours pay
• Possibility to a contract with guaranteed hours
• Possibility to continue woking within the concern Ersättning
Ersättning
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13247". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 2007 Nannynu AB
http://www.nanny.nu
