2023-11-22
ThiThi Nails salon is looking for an ambitious nail technician with educational certificate within the field. The job is available in full-time positin.
Desired Qualifications:
• Guest service oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate spa experience
• Ability to follow protocols and directions
Behavioral Characteristics:
• Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
• Excellent communications skills
• Flexible and cooperative
• Good organizational skills and follow-through
• Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
• High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
• Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
• Self-motivated and positive
• Able to work well under pressure
• Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth
Please, send your job application to us now. We are looking to have your letter and cv sent to our mailbox.
