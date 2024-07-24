Nagelteknolog / Nail technician
2024-07-24
Venus Nails salon is looking for an ambitious nail technician to join our team. The job is available in a full-time position.
Desired Qualifications:
• Guest-service-oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate spa experience
• Ability to follow protocols and directions
Behavioral Characteristics:
• Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
• Excellent communications skills
• Flexible and cooperative
• Good organizational skills and follow-through
• Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
• High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
• Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
• Self-motivated and positive
• Able to work well under pressure
• Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth
Please, send your job application to us now. We are looking to have your letter and cv sent to our mailbox.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23
E-post: phong94skovde@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare WilliamsNails AB
(org.nr 559392-1983) Jobbnummer
8811286