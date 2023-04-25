Nagelteknolog / Nail technician

Aspire Nails AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2023-04-25


Victoria Nails is looking for a qualified nail technician to join our team in Kista Galleria, Stockholm, Sweden. The person we are seeking must be fluent in Vietnamese and enjoy working in a beauty salong.
Desired Qualifications:
Guest service oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate spa experience
Ability to follow protocols and directions

Behavioral Characteristics:
Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
Excellent communications skills
Flexible and cooperative
Good organizational skills and follow-through
Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
Self-motivated and positive
Able to work well under pressure
Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth

We are open for both partime and fulltime positions, so don't hesistate to contact us.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
E-post: aspire10vn@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Aspire Nails AB (org.nr 559222-8844)
Hanstavägen 43-45 (visa karta)
164 40  KISTA

Arbetsplats
Victoria Nails - Kista Galleria

Jobbnummer
7697534

