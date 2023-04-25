Nagelteknolog / Nail technician
2023-04-25
Victoria Nails is looking for a qualified nail technician to join our team in Kista Galleria, Stockholm, Sweden. The person we are seeking must be fluent in Vietnamese and enjoy working in a beauty salong.
Desired Qualifications:
Guest service oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate spa experience
Ability to follow protocols and directions
Behavioral Characteristics:
Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
Excellent communications skills
Flexible and cooperative
Good organizational skills and follow-through
Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
Self-motivated and positive
Able to work well under pressure
Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth
We are open for both partime and fulltime positions, so don't hesistate to contact us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
E-post: aspire10vn@gmail.com
