Nagelteknolog
Sassy Nails AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2026-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sassy Nails AB i Stockholm
Do you like nail care and enjoy making beautiful nails for customers?
We are looking for two experienced Nail Technicians to join our team.
Our salon is known for its calm atmosphere and high-quality service.
As a Nail Technician, you will do many kinds of nail treatments, such as manicures, pedicures, nail extensions, and nail art.
You must keep your work area clean and follow hygiene and safety rules so that every customer feels comfortable and happy.
Main Responsibilities
• Do different nail services: manicure, pedicure, extensions, and nail art.
• Keep your workspace clean and organized, disinfect tools, and follow hygiene rules.
• Learn about new nail trends, products, and techniques.
• Follow the salon's rules and safety instructions.
Requirements
• Experience and good knowledge of nail care and products.
• Careful and clean work habits.
• Friendly, professional, and positive attitude.
Join our team and work in a salon that cares about quality, relaxation, and happy customers.
If you are interested, please send your application and CV to our email.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07
E-post: sassynails.stkh@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sassy Nails AB
(org.nr 559268-7320)
Sankt Eriksgatan 78 (visa karta
)
113 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sassy Nails Jobbnummer
9840139