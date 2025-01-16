MYP Music Teacher
Bladins International School of Malmö (BISM) is an IB Continuum School located in the central part of Malmö. We are authorised to deliver the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) to approximately 400 students from all over the world. BISM is part of the Bladins Foundation, an independent school in Malmö. Bladins operates as a non-profit foundation which means that any surplus revenue is reinvested into the core business - the education of our students. In addition to the international school, Bladins also runs a Swedish compulsory school, a Swedish upper secondary school and a Swedish preschool.
BISM is now recruiting for a substitute teacher teaching in music within the MYP.
Role description:
Substitute position as a Music Teacher within the MYP.
The position is for 60%, starting as soon as possible until June 13th.
Requirements:
Experience of working as a music teacher.
Experience of writing student reports before semester assessment.
Strong sense of empathy and ability to build relationships with the students.
Proactive and flexible approach.
Knowledge and understanding of the MYP IB Programme is an advantage.
Excellent English, both written and spoken.
Application:
We work with ongoing recruitment, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
If you have any question please contact Daniel McClaer, Middle School Principal, Daniel.mcclaer@bladins.se
