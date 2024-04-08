MYP Mathematics Teacher
Älmhult Municipality is in an expansive phase of development, and its population is growing like never before. We need employees who are committed to making an active contribution to the development of the municipality. Älmhult combines the advantages of a small town with a unique international atmosphere. It is easy to live here and most things are close by. Good communications make commuting easy.
The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are 47 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from 34 different countries. We are an IB school, which means that we are progressive and work to develop the skills for the 21st century and prepare our students for an ever-changing world. The school has developed and grown over the past five years, so we now have around 500 students. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light.
WORK TASKS
In your role as a Mathematics teacher, you will teach MYP classes (students age 11-16 years). You will work alongside your colleagues and undertake all teaching responsibilities as outlined by the IB curriculum documents and the International School of Älmhult. As a teacher you are responsible for completing the documentation needed, particularly the IB requirements as outlined in the IB Standards and Practices. We strive for the importance of building relationships with students and focusing on students well-being. We would like you to work actively to remove as many barriers for learning as possible in your classroom and use Universal Design for Learning strategies to create an inclusive classroom. We thrive in working in an interdisciplinary approach with staff at the school and with other schools. In our school it is also expected that you collaborate to create a positive school community, for example by arranging celebrations or service projects. Our language of instruction is English; therefore, the applicant must have a good command of spoken and written English.
QUALIFICATIONS
The successful applicant will have an appropriate level of education (university or similar) in Mathematics and a Bachelor's degree in teaching. The applicant must be a flexible member of a team and able to respond to the needs of a vibrant, dynamic workplace. The applicant must maintain awareness and consideration of the students wellbeing from a school and home perspective.
You must be excited by the development of the school and be able to think independently to make good decisions. Our school is multicultural, and you must have an interest in working in an international environment with different cultures. Collaboration is a key word in our school. We are working with Collaborative Inquiries, where small groups of teachers use research and collaboration to develop teaching strategies with effect on students learning. The right candidate has IB teaching experience and has attended IB courses.
We are looking for a teacher with a growth mindset, who is a true lifelong learner. We are looking for someone who is humble, innovative and playful, who would support your colleagues when you try new strategies together. We are looking for someone who has the student's best interest at heart and is excellent at building a good rapport with students and a safe learning environment in the classroom. We have a strong focus on students' wellbeing in our school and a candidate for this role is expected to conduct morning meetings with the whole class and inquire into individual needs in order to make all students feel seen and heard.
If you are a person who is passionate about students and helps them find their individual strength, and who thinks more about a higher purpose. If you are someone who is truly committed and not only compliant, then you might be exactly the person we are looking for.
When it comes to teaching Math, we are looking for a teacher who can explain in multiple ways in order to motivate and help students find their love and passion for Math.
OTHER
Before employment, a copy of your criminal record is required.
