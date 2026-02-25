Myp Learning Assistant At Issr
2026-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Upplands Väsby
Stockholm - vår huvudstad med miljoner drömmar, förväntningar och ambitioner. Vi jobbar för alla som lever här idag och i framtiden. Nu söker vi dig som vill tänka stort, nytt och annorlunda med oss - för stockholmarna.
Welcome to ISSR
The International School of the Stockholm Region (ISSR) is looking for a learning assistant to support in the Middle Years Programme (MYP). ISSR is an authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) school which offers three IB programmes. The school is a Stockholms stad school, located on Södermalm, and was founded to primarily serve the educational needs of the transient community of Stockholm. ISSR has around 700 students, spanning from 6-19-year-olds and as such provide a coherent education across the IB continuum.
ISSR is built on an atmosphere where intellectual growth, personal reflection and international mindedness are the core concerns. Our primary goal is to prepare our students for higher education as we also prepare them for life.
Our students are inspired to take intellectual risks through the academically rigorous International Baccalaureate programmes - a pathway to top universities worldwide - nurturing creative critical thinkers empowered to help make our world a better place.
Read more about our school: https://internationalschoolofthestockholmregion.stockholm
Your Role
As a learning assistant in the MYP at ISSR, your position includes supporting students in grades 6-9 in various subjects. The support may be individual, in groups or within the class depending on the needs of the school. All teaching, learning and assessment are based on the International Baccalaureate (IB) and the working language is English. The position is a temporary cover until June, 2026 and it is part-time (60%). This position requires flexibility as the assignments will change over time.
Other responsibilities are:
Substitute as needed
Collaborate within the team
Participate in school activities (assemblies, evening events, conferences, etc.)
Your competence and experience
A successful candidate has working experience as a learning assistant from an IB school. You have a strong understanding and application of international mindedness and differentiation. Your proficiency in both English and Swedish is at a professional level.
As an applicant, you must have:
documented experience working in a middle school setting as a learning assistant
a professional level of written and spoken English and Swedish
documented IB MYP experience
Other qualifications might also include education focused on children.
You are organized, flexible and communicative. You are calm, have self-awareness and are confident working with students. You value and create a safe working environment for the students. You put a strong emphasis on collaboration and foster good relationships with students and colleagues.
We place major emphasis on personal competence and suitability for the role.
Miscellaneous
As an employee in Stockholms stad you get a yearly health stipend.
Visit https://pedagog.stockholm/
for more information about what it is like to be a teacher in Stockholms stad.
The City of Stockholm works with competence-based recruitment that aims to ensure each person's competence and thus counteract discrimination.
Stockholms stad arbetar med kompetensbaserad rekrytering som syftar till att se till varje persons kompetens och därmed motverka diskriminering.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-11
Stockholms Stad, Utbildningsförvaltningen, Issr Kontakt
Jenny Arvidsson jenny.arvidsson@edu.stockholm.se Jobbnummer
