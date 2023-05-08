MYP French Teacher / Language and Literature Teacher
Älmhults kommun, International School / Grundskollärarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Älmhult
2023-05-08
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Älmhults kommun, International School i Älmhult
Älmhult Municipality is in an expansive phase of development, and its population is growing like never before. We need employees who are committed to making an active contribution to the development of the municipality. Älmhult combines the advantages of a small town with a unique international atmosphere. It is easy to live here and most things are close by. Good communications make commuting easy.
IKEA has a strong hold in Älmhult and contributes a lot to our school when it comes to funding, but also in other interesting collaborations eg. through the Kids Lab, where students can support in their new designs.
The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are 56 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from 36 different countries. ISÄ is a member of a newly founded playful schools leadership network, as a pioneer school, that strives to inspire and to become more playful. In our teacher collaborations, the next years focus will be teacher inquiries connected to various learning needs.
The school has developed and grown over the past five years, so we now have around 500 students. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light.
The school is in the town of Älmhult, southern Sweden, which is a safe and convenient place for families to live.
WORK TASKS
For your role as a French teacher / Language and Literature Teacher you will teach MYP classes (students age 11 - 16 years). You will work alongside your colleagues and undertake all teaching responsibilities as outlined by the IB curriculum documents and the International School of Älmhult. As a teacher you are responsible for completing the documentation needed. In particular, the IB requirements as outlined in the IB standards and practices.
We strive for the importance of building relationships with students and focusing on students well-being. We would like you to work actively to remove as many barriers for learning as possible in your classroom and you would get support in the development of Universal Design for Learning strategies to create an inclusive classroom. We thrive in working in an interdisciplinary approach with staff at the school and with other schools. In our school it is also expected that you collaborate to create a positive school community, for example by arranging celebrations or service projects. Our language of instruction is English; therefore, the applicant must have a good command of spoken and written English.
QUALIFICATIONS
The successful applicant will have an appropriate level of education (university or similar) and a 'Bachelor's degree in teaching. The applicant must be a flexible member of a team, and able to respond to the needs of a vibrant, dynamic workplace. The applicant must maintain awareness and consideration of the student's wellbeing from a school and home perspective.
You must be excited by the development of the school and be able to think independently to make good decisions. Our school is multicultural, and you must have an interest in working in an international environment with different cultures. Collaboration is a key word in our school. From January we have been working with PLCs so we hope that you can be a good team player who likes to find new ways, together with your colleagues, to improve the students' learning. Though we are looking for someone with IB teaching experience and who has attended IB courses, we will consider other applicants. IB experience is an advantage, but not a must.
We are looking for a teacher with a growth mindset, who is a true life long learner. We are looking for someone who is humble, innovative and playful, who would support your colleagues when you try new strategies together. We are looking for someone who has the students best interest at heart and is excellent at building a good rapport with students. Our school goal is students wellbeing and if you have a particular strength in this area we will value this higher than any academic achievements.
If you are a person who is passionate about students and to help them find their individual strength, and who thinks more about a higher purpose. If you are someone who is truly committed and not only compliant, then you might be exactly the person we are looking for.
OTHER
Before employment, a copy of your criminal record is required.
Visit our website to learn more about how it is working with us: www.almhult.se/jobbahososs Ersättning
According to agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "A1221696/2023". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Älmhults kommun
(org.nr 212000-0647) Arbetsplats
Älmhults kommun, International School Kontakt
Deputy Head MYP
Alesi Bete alesi.bete@almhult.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Älmhults kommun, International School
Senaste upphandlingen: Storköksutrustning och tillhörande tjänster TN 2022/40 Jobbnummer
7745596