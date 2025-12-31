Myp French Teacher At Issr
MYP French teacher at ISSR
Welcome to ISSR
Are you an experienced and internationally minded mathematics teacher who is looking for an opportunity to be a part of the International School of the Stockholm region (ISSR) professional team? ISSR is an authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) school which offers three IB programmes. The school is a Stockholms stad school, located on Södermalm, and was founded to primarily serve the educational needs of the transient community of Stockholm. ISSR has around 700 students, spanning from 6-19-year-olds and as such provide a coherent education across the IB continuum.
ISSR is built on an atmosphere where intellectual growth, personal reflection and international mindedness are the core concerns. Our primary goal is to prepare our students for higher education as we also prepare them for life.
Our students are inspired to take intellectual risks through the academically rigorous International Baccalaureate programmes - a pathway to top universities worldwide - nurturing creative critical thinkers empowered to help make our world a better place.
Read more about our school: https://internationalschoolofthestockholmregion.stockholm
Your Role
As a French teacher at ISSR, your position includes teaching French to students in grades 6-9. This position requires flexibility as the grade level assignments may change from year to year. You are an active member of the language acquisition subject group as well as the professional learning community. The role also includes being part of a year-level team and be an advisor to around 15 students. All teaching, learning and assessment is based on the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP) curricula. The position is permanent and part-time (75%). The position may be bigger in combination with teaching Spanish and/or Swedish/ Swedish as an additional language. This requires that the applicant has an additional teacher certification in Spanish or Swedish/ Swedish as an additional language.
Other responsibilities are:
Plan and document high quality learning experiences for students
Plan and document formative and summative assessments
Differentiate teaching and learning according to student needs
Maintain an engaging and organized learning environment
Participate and contribute to the collaborative planning with the team and MYP/DP coordinator(s)
Participate in school activities (assemblies, evening events, conferences, etc.)
Maintain ongoing parent/school communication regarding students' development
Continue to develop professionally
Your competence and experience
A successful candidate is certified for and has experience to teach French in grades 6-9 in the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP). You have a strong understanding and application of inquiry and concept-based teaching. We are looking for a teacher who has high expectations of the students and brings out the best in every student.
As an applicant, you must:
be a certified French teacher for years 6-9
have a professional level of written and spoken English
have documented IB working experience/ training
Other qualifications might also include certification to teach Spanish and/or Swedish/ Swedish as an additional language (years 6-9).
You have a strong ability to design teaching, learning and assessment in accordance with IB curriculum. You take responsibility for and have insight into the students' needs, and structure and adapt your teaching so that a safe and learning environment is created. You are calm, have self-awareness and are a confident leader in the classroom. You value and create a productive working environment for your students. You put strong emphasis on collaboration and foster good relationships with students, parents and colleagues. You plan, organize, prioritize and analyze your lesson planning as well as other assignments that are part of your role in an efficient way.
We place major emphasis on personal competence and suitability for the role.
Miscellaneous
ISSR is strongly committed to professional development with a focus on IB workshops and trainings. As an employee in Stockholms stad you get a yearly health stipend.
Visit https://pedagog.stockholm/
for more information about what it is like to be a teacher in Stockholms stad.
The City of Stockholm works with competence-based recruitment that aims to ensure each person's competence and thus counteract discrimination.
• 75%
• tillsvidare
• Start date: March, 2026
