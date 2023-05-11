MYP French Teacher and support 50% parental leave
2023-05-11
You have commitment. So do we! We want to create value and contribute to the quality of life for our residents, companies, organisations and visitors. We do this by listening, helping each other, trying new things, learning and trying again. This is where everything is possible for anyone who wants to create, change, care, build, guide, develop and make a difference. Helsingborg is the city for those who have commitment.
The Schools of the City of Helsingborg are well-resourced and value-driven organisations. You as an employee will be an important part of our vision to create the best school for every child and student. https://skoljobb.helsingborg.se/About
The International School of Helsingborg has provided a truly international education at the Primary and Secondary levels since 1995. Today, we have approximately 850 students between 2 and 19 years of age, across all programmes. We are an IB Continuum school, delivering the International Baccalaureate curriculum for all program levels. English is the primary language of learning at the school.
ISH prides itself on its diversity within and among all members of the learning community. Every member of our learning community brings something exciting and enriching to the school, which creates an inspiring environment. The aim of our school is to develop internationally minded people who, recognising their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.
Read more about the International School of Helsingborg on our website: https://internationalschool.helsingborg.se/
Job description
Our MYP French teacher is going on parental leave and as a result, we are currently seeking an ambitious French teacher to join our team. Would you like to join us?
We are looking for a qualified French teacher who is open to new educational ideas and interested in working in a multicultural environment where inquiry based learning and a strong focus on teaching skills is at the core of what we do. We work according to the IB MYP curriculum and the assignment involves teaching French to students in MYP1-4 (högstadiet årskurs 6-9).
This position gives you the opportunity to work with your French classes as well as support in our Special needs team. We would also like for you to be a mentor to a smaller group of our lovely MYP students.
In the Language Acquisition department, we work collaboratively with planning and implementing the teaching so that we can meet the needs of all students. The responsibilities of the assignment includes planning, preparation, delivery of lessons and assessment for all courses. The successful candidate will also have mentor teacher responsibilities and might also supervise 1-2 students in the MYP 'personal project'.
Qualifications
You possess a teaching degree which qualifies you to teach French at middle school (högstadiet).
You are fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. You are a strong team player and have the ability to work collaboratively with co-workers as well as students and parents. You communicate proactively; support and care for others. It will be of great advantage to have experience of the IB MYP and also to have previously worked within the international school system.
As a person, you are a positive, open-minded and flexible team player. You must demonstrate enthusiasm, warmth and strong interpersonal skills with children, parents, and colleagues and be committed to diversity and multicultural educational practices.
This position offers you the opportunity to join and develop a school that wants to be at the forefront of education with a clear development focus that is supported by international research.
Other information
Apply by: May 26st, 2023. We reserve the right to start the process earlier than the last day of application.
Terms of employment: Parental leave
Scope: 50 %
Start date: August 7th, 2023
End date: June 14th, 2024
No of positions: 1
In the City of Helsingborg different is good. We want our employees to reflect our residents and we cherish the value that gender balance and diversity adds to our organisations.
The vacancy will be filled assuming that the position is not required for an employee already on a permanent contract.
If you are offered a position within pre-school, school or in after-school care you must provide a valid Police Record Extract.
To assure quality, the recruitment process in the City of Helsingborg, the recruitment tool ReachMee is used. We ask you to submit your application via ReachMee by clicking the application link in the advertisement.
Applicants with protected identity should not apply digitally via the application link. They are asked to contact the recruiting manager named in the advertisement who will guide them through the application process.
Helsingborgs stad Kontakt
MYP Principal
Pernilla Rankin pernilla.rankin@helsingborg.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Helsingborgs kommun Jobbnummer
7762522