Music Teaching Assistant in Primary School
Stiftelsen Stockholm International School / Pedagogjobb / Stockholm Visa alla pedagogjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stiftelsen Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Reports to: Vice Primary School Principal
Our vision
To be recognised as a leading international school that inspires and educates generations of global change-makers.
Our mission
Stockholm International School inspires and educates children of the global community through internationally recognised learning programs. We enable international mobility and support growth and talent development in the Stockholm region and beyond.
Description/Purpose
To support excellent music education for primary school students.
Duties/Responsibilities
The Learning Assistant is responsible for the following:
Provide instructional and logistical support for the music teachers.
Offer help and individual attention to students in need.
Assist in keeping the general classroom environment in order, including setting up/striking instruments, chairs and other equipment.
Be an active and contributing member of the Primary School Faculty.
Actively contribute to the operational needs of the school.
Assist in out of class duties such as duties.
Substitute for the music teacher when the teacher is not in school.
Be responsible for the After School Care programme 1-2 biweekly until 17:30pm.
Preferred Education, Experience and Attributes:
A degree in Music Education or a related field.
Excellent communications skills.
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
The ability to work with a large range of student ages and abilities.
A pleasant and friendly personality.
The ability to function effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
Be able to demonstrate proper vocal and instrumental techniques, and assist students who are struggling.
Be able to lead small groups or individual students in music activities.
Be able to read musical staff notation and tablature.
It would be desirable for the applicant to have a working knowledge of Early Childhood Education, the International Primary Curriculum or the equivalent. Training/familiarity/experience with either Orff, Kodály, or Dalcroze methodologies would be advantageous. Additional languages can be beneficial.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last 10 years of employment in every country worked. A judicial background check will be conducted prior to the issuance of the contract for prospective candidates applying to work at our school.
What we offer:
As well as the exciting opportunities this role presents, we also offer benefits in terms of; a pension scheme (Alecta ITP 1/ITP2), a generous wellness stipend, other insurances, and a substantial amount of professional development opportunities inside and outside the school. We also offer staff events and social gatherings that bring colleagues together, for example, hobby evenings and choir practices. Our location in central Stockholm is easily accessible by public transportation.
Contract details:
Temporary Cover Contract
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: August 7, 2026
End date: June 15, 2027
Salary:
Individually negotiated.
Application:
Last day for application: Sunday July 5, 2026
We only accept applications in English and from certified candidates.
SIS holds the right to offer the position as soon as a viable candidate is found.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
. Please write "Music Teaching Assistant" in the Subject Line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Send you CV and cover letter in English to application@intsch.se
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Music Teaching Assistant". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stiftelsen Stockholm International School
, https://stockholmis.se/
Drottninggatan 71b (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School Jobbnummer
9968942