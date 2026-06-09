Music Teacher
Stiftelsen Borgen 2 - British International School Stockholm / Pedagogjobb / Danderyd Visa alla pedagogjobb i Danderyd
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stiftelsen Borgen 2 - British International School Stockholm i Danderyd
Music Teacher (Primary and/or Secondary)
British International School of Stockholm
Reports to: School Principal
Location: Altorp British International School of Stockholm, Sweden
Contract Type: Full-Time or Part-Time
Position Purpose
The Music Teacher is responsible for delivering a high-quality, engaging, and inclusive music programme that inspires a lifelong appreciation of music and the performing arts. The teacher will develop students' musical knowledge, skills, creativity, and confidence through a broad curriculum that includes singing, instrumental performance, composition, listening, movement, and performance opportunities.
The successful candidate will create a dynamic learning environment where every child can participate, develop their talents, and experience success while contributing to the wider cultural life of the school.
Key Responsibilities
Teaching and Learning
The Music Teacher will:
Plan, prepare, and deliver engaging music lessons for students across the Primary School.
Develop students' musical understanding through singing, rhythm, notation, composition, listening, performance, and music appreciation.
Foster creativity, confidence, and self-expression through music.
Differentiate instruction to meet the needs of diverse learners.
Promote inquiry-based learning and meaningful cross-curricular connections, particularly within IPC units.
Incorporate a range of musical genres, traditions, and cultures that reflect the international nature of the school.
Use assessment effectively to monitor progress and inform future teaching.
Maintain high expectations for student achievement and behaviour.
Integrate educational technology and digital music resources where appropriate.
Student Development and Well-being
The Music Teacher will:
Create a safe, inclusive, and supportive classroom environment.
Encourage participation and engagement from all students regardless of ability or experience.
Support students in developing confidence, resilience, collaboration, and performance skills.
Promote positive relationships and a strong sense of belonging within the school community.
Uphold all safeguarding and child protection procedures.
Performance and Enrichment
The Music Teacher will:
Lead and coordinate music performances throughout the academic year.
Organise and direct school concerts, assemblies, productions, celebrations, and special events.
Support and develop extracurricular music opportunities, such as choirs, ensembles, clubs, or instrumental groups.
Encourage participation in local and international music events where appropriate.
Showcase student achievement through performances and community engagement.
Curriculum Development
The Music Teacher will:
Contribute to the ongoing development of the music curriculum in alignment with the school's vision and educational philosophy.
Ensure progression of musical knowledge and skills across all year groups.
Maintain high standards of planning, assessment, and curriculum documentation.
Stay informed about current developments in music education and best practice.
Contribute to whole-school strategic initiatives and improvement priorities.
Collaboration and Professional Responsibilities
The Music Teacher will:
Work collaboratively with classroom teachers, specialists, secondary performing arts teacher and school leaders.
Communicate effectively with parents regarding student progress and participation.
Attend staff meetings, professional development sessions, and school events.
Contribute positively to the wider life of the school community.
Participate in performance management, coaching, and professional growth processes.
Support the school's mission, vision, values, and strategic objectives.
Essential Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Music, Music Education, Performing Arts, or a related field.
Recognised teaching qualification.
Experience teaching music within a primary school setting.
Strong vocal and/or instrumental music skills.
Excellent classroom management and organisational skills.
Ability to inspire and engage young learners.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Commitment to safeguarding and student well-being.
Fluency in English.
Desirable Qualifications and Experience
Experience in an international school environment.
Knowledge of the IPC, EYFS, UK National Curriculum, or similar international curricula.
Experience directing choirs, ensembles, or school productions.
Ability to accompany students on piano, guitar, or another instrument.
Experience using music technology and digital composition tools.
Understanding of inclusive education and diverse learning needs.
Personal Attributes
The successful candidate will demonstrate:
Passion for music education and the performing arts.
Creativity and enthusiasm.
Curiosity and a commitment to lifelong learning.
Resilience and adaptability.
Respect for diverse cultures and perspectives.
Strong relationship-building skills.
A collaborative and solution-focused mindset.
Commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.
To apply
Please send the following documents to recruitment@bisstockholm.se
. CVs are welcome as supporting documents but not in the place of the application form.
A completed BISS application form, written in English - this is found on our website
A letter of application
CV
Successful candidates will be invited for an interview.
Closing date
Candidates should send their applications to recruitment@bisstockholm.se
by June 30. However, BISS reserves the right to interview and appoint outstanding candidates at any time during the recruitment process.
If you would like to learn more about this position, you are welcome to contact our Director, Corina Rader, at c.rader@bisstockholm.se
. She will be happy to answer any questions or provide additional information about the role.
For further information about the British International School of Stockholm, please visit our website.
Safeguarding
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to relevant police checks, the receipt of satisfactory references and the production of relevant original ID documentation and examination certificates. The successful candidate must also be willing to undergo child protection training appropriate to the post. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: recruitment@bisstockholm.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stiftelsen Borgen 2 - British International School Stockholm
, https://bisstockholm.se/careers/
Östra Valhallavägen 17 (visa karta
)
182 68 DJURSHOLM Arbetsplats
Borgen 2 British International Scho, Stift Jobbnummer
9956190