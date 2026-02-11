Museum Hosts To Abba The Museum (summer 2026)
2026-02-11
ABBA The Museum is an interactive museum in the heart of Stockholm, filled with music, stories, and visitors from all over the world. Here, our guests step straight into the ABBA universe: they sing in the studio, mix music, take the stage, and experience the story of one of the world's most iconic pop bands.
This is a museum designed to be experienced, not just observed.
We are now looking for Museum Hosts for the summer of 2026 - people who enjoy meeting others, love music, and want to help create a warm, lively, and memorable experience for our visitors.
About the role
As a Museum Host at ABBA The Museum, you are a key part of the visitor experience. You meet guests from all over the world and are involved from the first welcome to the final step out the door.
You work in a vibrant venue that includes an exhibition, shop, hotel, and restaurant - with a varied pace and no two days alike.
Your responsibilities include, among other things:
Welcoming and assisting visitors in a personal and friendly way
Answering questions and supporting guests throughout the exhibition
Selling tickets and helping visitors use our digital audio guide
Staffing interactive stations and supporting visitor participation
Contributing to a positive atmosphere through presence, energy, and engagement
(sometimes this might mean a spontaneous sing-along in the queue, a few dance moves, or entertaining guests while they wait)
Some days are about pace and structure; others are about creating calm or joy in a queue. The work is highly collaborative and always done as a team.
Who we're looking for
We aim to deliver a world-class visitor experience every day. We are looking for someone who:
Has strong customer service skills and experience from the service industry
Enjoys meeting new people and feels confident in social situations
Has an interest in music, culture, dance, storytelling, or creativity
Brings energy, presence, and a positive attitude
Thrives in an active environment with lots of movement and many different guests
Is responsible, curious, and eager to learn new things
Speaks Swedish and English (additional languages are a big plus)
Is a team player who collaborates easily with colleagues
Is positive, structured, and comfortable approaching visitors
For this position, you must be eligible to work in Sweden
You might be someone who enjoys being in the spotlight at times, or someone who creates a sense of calm and safety in the background. Both are equally important.
Merits
Experience from public-facing roles, associations, or events
Knowledge of additional languages beyond Swedish and English
An interest in technology and interactive experiences
About the employment
Fixed-term employment, 50-100%, from May to September 2026
Possibility of an earlier start
Evening and weekend work included
Good opportunities for extension
The position is covered by a collective bargaining agreement between Visita and HRF
You report to the Operations Manager
We believe in the strength of diverse experiences, backgrounds, and personalities. At ABBA The Museum, it's the interaction between people that creates the magic - for both visitors and colleagues.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and interviews will be held in March 2026, so don't hesitate to apply.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Arbetsgivare Pop Story AB
(org.nr 556895-3300), https://abbathemuseum.com/en/
Djurgårdsvägen 68 (visa karta
)
115 21 STOCKHOLM
Abba The Museum
9735738