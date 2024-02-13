Museum Co-worker - Summer extra
Company Description
Älmhult is the heart of IKEA. This is where our culture and values were shaped and still develop. This is where the global range and product development for IKEA takes place today and where we want to continue to develop together with the municipality and the community at large. Älmhult is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Because to make things better for the many, we want to involve people from all parts of the world. Nonetheless, we never forget our Swedish heritage that forms the backbone of who we are today.
IKEA Älmhult AB is a holding company and forms a company group with IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB. We are an independent entity within the Inter IKEA Group.
IKEA Museum in Älmhult is a unique place for the many people. IKEA Museum has the task to share the story of IKEA and how we make things better through our unique formula; Democratic Design. We build and strengthen the IKEA brand by offering a high-quality experience, by interacting with people in the context of life at home, home furnishing and design as well as inviting people behind the scenes of IKEA, giving a more intimate experience of the brand.
Job Description
Our values, employees and culture have made IKEA one of Sweden's most interesting and popular workplaces. Now we are looking for you who want to be part of our journey and support us during the summer in our restaurant KÖKET.
Our team in the restaurant consists of 20 employees with different experiences and backgrounds who together meet our visitors with great commitment and competence. In our restaurant KÖKET, our visitors enjoy a coffee, lunch, or dinner in connection with the visit. In addition to our hot dishes, we develop and produce a wide range of pastries, raw food, salads, juices, smoothies and more. As part of the team in the restaurant, you help visitors with orders, serve hot and cold food and ensure that the restaurant is in top condition.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who are curious and creative, and who love to meet our visitors! You are inspired by working in an environment with a high pace and high energy. You have an eye for what needs to be done and take your own initiatives to get things done.
In the restaurant we expect you to enjoy working in a team and have a passion for food experiences. It is beneficial if you have experience in the restaurant business. You are curious to find new, better ways of doing things, and you have the ability to solve problems that arise in everyday life.
To succeed in this role, you share our passion for IKEA's history, culture and values!
We expect you to speak both Swedish and English fluently, and it is beneficial if you master some additional language. You are also comfortable working with digital tools. You must be over 18 years old to apply for this job.
Additional Information
We all know that a home is more than a house and at IKEA we also know that a job is more than a job. Do you want to work for a company with strong values such as compass, which wants to make a difference for the environment and take greater social responsibility? Then you will feel at home with us. We offer you a job in an internationally growing company with a strong and vibrant culture, where there are good development opportunities.
In total are we looking for 8 new co-workers to our restaurant KÖKET, for temporary employment 80% during the summer.
If you want to know more about the positions or recruitment process, contact recruiting managers Sara Gustafsson sara.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
Team leader Café, or Per Lundquist Per.Lundquist@inter.ikea.com
Team Leader Kitchen.
