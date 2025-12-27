Multiply DevSecOps Engineer
2025-12-27
Do you want to work with technically advanced, security-critical systems where DevSecOps is a core capability rather than a buzzword?
Multiply is looking for an experienced DevSecOps Engineer to work in complex, high-availability environments, often within safety- and security-critical domains. You will play a key role in building, securing, and operating modern cloud-based and hybrid platforms together with highly skilled R&D and product development teams.
Multiply Teknik & IT is growing our engineering community and expanding our capabilities in modern DevSecOps thinking, planning and execution. We work on strategically important, long-term initiatives with leading Swedish companies-projects that we drive, influence, and co-create together with our customers.
You will also have the opportunity to provide insights, integrations, and technical contributions to VisFlow, our platform for flow visualisation, simulation, orchestration and operational intelligence.
This role spans the full system lifecycle - from architecture and infrastructure design to automation, deployment, observability, operations, and continuous improvement.
The Role
As a DevSecOps Engineer at Multiply, you will act as the bridge between development, operations, security, and cloud infrastructure. Your responsibility is to ensure reliable, secure, and automated delivery pipelines - from local development builds to production systems running 24/7.
You will:
Design, build, and maintain CI/CD pipelines and software factories
Develop and operate containerized platforms and Kubernetes environments
Automate build, test, security scanning, and deployment workflows
Ensure high availability, traceability, and compliance in security-classified environments
Collaborate closely with cloud architects, system architects, and R&D teams
Participate in incident management, troubleshooting, and root cause analysis
Improve observability, performance, scalability, and security over time
Support operations across multiple customer environments
Most systems are Linux-based and include both cloud and hybrid deployments.
Technical Responsibilities & Skills
CI/CD & Software Factory
Design, implementation, and maintenance of CI/CD pipelines
Jenkins, GitLab CI, Bitbucket Pipelines, or similar platforms
Semantic versioning strategies
Artifact management (e.g. Artifactory, Nexus)
Automated testing and quality gates
Containers & Orchestration
Docker / Podman
Kubernetes (design, configuration, operations, troubleshooting)
Helm charts and manifests
Integration of external services
Cloud & Infrastructure
AWS or equivalent cloud platforms
Infrastructure as Code (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)
Hybrid and multi-environment operations
Observability & Operations
Prometheus, Grafana, and related observability tooling
Logging, metrics, tracing, and alerting
High-availability, 24/7 production environments
Security / DevSecOps
Secure handling of sensitive and classified information
TLS, certificates, and certificate rotation
Secure CI/CD pipelines and access control
Experience working in security-classified environments
Automation & Development
Bash, Makefiles, Jenkinsfiles
Python, Go, Java, and/or Rust
Strong Linux expertise
Git and modern version control workflows
Additional Experience
Issue and incident tracking systems (e.g. Jira)
Incident response and root cause analysis
Operating systems across multiple customer environments
Your Profile
You are a senior, technically driven engineer who takes ownership and thrives in complex environments. You communicate clearly, collaborate effectively, and remain structured even under pressure.
We expect you to have:
A university degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience
5-8+ years of experience in DevOps / DevSecOps / Cloud Engineering roles
Strong Linux and infrastructure knowledge
Hands-on experience operating production systems with high availability and security requirements
Excellent communication skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious
Swedish language skills
