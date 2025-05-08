Multilingual Customer Service Agent to Rugvista in Malmö!
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Kundservicejobb / Malmö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö
2025-05-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a student looking for a fun and rewarding summer job? Do you speak fluent English and another European language? Join Rugvista's international team this summer and make a real impact!
Rugvista is one of Europe's leading online rug retailers with over 10 years of strong growth. The company is currently based in Limhamn, Malmö, but will be moving to brand-new offices in Oljehamnen/Frihamnen this summer. Rugvista has around 75 employees and is known for its creative, fast-paced, and collaborative culture.
About the role
As a Multilingual Customer Service Agent, you will be the first point of contact for Rugvista's customers across Europe. Your main tasks will include answering product-related questions, handling returns, and assisting with orders - always with a service-minded and solution-oriented approach through email and phone.
The role starts in early June and runs full-time, Monday to Friday during office hours, until the end of August. After the summer, there may be an opportunity to continue working on an ad-hoc basis during the academic terms. You'll be employed by StudentConsulting and work on-site at Rugvista.
DETTA SÖKER VI
We're looking for a student who:
• Has at least one year left of their studies
• Speaks fluent English and at least one other European language
• Is comfortable communicating professionally via phone and email
• Has experience in customer service, retail, or a similar role
• Experience working in Zendesk is advantage
We're looking for someone who is truly passionate about delivering great service. You're driven, proactive, and take responsibility for your work. You enjoy helping others, solving problems, and creating positive experiences - even when things get a bit hectic. Your energy, curiosity, and commitment will make you a valued part of the team, and your service mindset is something that comes naturally.
Apply today - interviews are held continuously!
OM FÖRETAGET
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Lovisa Lindberg lovisa.lindberg@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
9328967