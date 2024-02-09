Multi-body dynamics engineer
We at the ALTEN CAE department in Stockholm are looking for CAE engineers with experience in vehicle dynamic simulations!
In the role, you will work with assignments in the vehicle dynamics area. The purpose is to do virtual simulations to optimize tomorrow's cars with respect to e.g., comfort, environmental footprints, and regulation fulfilments. We work constantly to find opportunities that match your dream assignment and help you on your own personal career path.
The personal qualities that we value are your passion for vehicle dynamics, your ability to act independently and professionally, your commitment, and your team spirit. You are positive, outgoing, and driven with the ability to create and maintain great relationships with our customers. You are enthusiastic about solving problems and using your creativity to find new solutions. Emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
What awaits you is a department consisting of skilled engineers and a great working culture. You will benefit from an internal network that you will have frequent opportunities to meet and make use of. We have an open and transparent culture where feedback is of great importance.
QUALIFICATIONS
Proven experience within MSC Adams software.
You should be fluent in English, both spoken and written.
PREFERRED
Minimum 2 years of experience within Vehicle dynamics with the use of MSC Adams.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness, and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks, you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and have a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurance, and wellness grants.
