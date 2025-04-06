Multi Body Simulation (MBS) Engineer - Dynamics Analysis | Bus Development
2025-04-06
Are you passionate about vehicle dynamics and ready to help shape the future of sustainable transport? Join our Dynamics Analysis team as a Multi Body Simulation (MBS) Engineer, where you'll contribute to the development of next-generation buses.
About the Team
We're a team of 10 engineers, supported by a simulation coordinator and manager, working closely together to deliver simulations in the areas of vehicle dynamics, crash, and acoustics. Our simulations span from component level to full vehicle, helping guide development decisions across the whole bus organization. We value collaboration and are continuously building a strong team spirit. Knowledge sharing, engagement, and mutual support are key elements in how we work-and something we actively foster as we grow and evolve together.
What You'll Do
As part of the team you will: * Perform vehicle dynamic simulations such as handling, loads and ride comfort
• Collaborate with designers, property owners and other cross functions to find optimal technical solutions to ensure new vehicles will meet the requirements.
• Contribute to the development of common simulation methods and tools.
• Support correlation activities between simulation and physical test results.
Who You Are
• You have a Master's or Ph.D. in Engineering Science or a related field. * You bring experience in MBS software-preferably ADAMS-and are confident in your simulation work.
• You have strong analytical skills, can make well-grounded assumptions, and communicate your results clearly.
• You enjoy working in a team environment and have a proactive mindset toward improvement and collaboration.
Why Join Us?
You'll be part of a skilled and supportive engineering team, working with real impact on future technologies. If you're looking for a place where you can contribute with your expertise in a technically driven and supportive environment. Apply now! We're interviewing continuously, so don't hesitate to reach out and take the next step in your career.
For further information
Please contact hiring manager Johanna Skarp at johanna.skarp@scania.com
Interested? Great! Please help us understand why you should be our next colleague by providing us with your CV and a motivational letter no later than April 20th, 2025.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9268598