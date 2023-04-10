MuleSoft Developer
We are looking for a Senior Integration developer with MuleSoft & AWS skillset for the MuleSoft Integration platform.
Assignment description and main responsibilities
• Designs, develops, and maintains complex applications
• Develops unit tests and provides code coverage to accurately test business logic and functionality
• Participates in developing specifications such as user stories and designs
• Solves or recommends solutions for complex issues and problems
• Assists in the development of logical and physical specifications
• Documents, designs, issues, solutions, tips & tricks as needed
• Fosters team approach to software development and delivery
Deliveries
• The primary delivery for the senior developer will be to build reusable APIs on the MuleSoft Integration platform.
• Additionally, the resource is expected to assist the technical lead in mentoring junior developers and interns
Competence requirements
• Experience with SOAP and/or Web Services (REST), MuleSoft integrations and customizations
• Experience working with RAML using MuleSoft
• Experience with MuleSoft Anypoint Platform and Enterprise release capabilities
• Experience working with functional programming languages (Java, Dataweave, Scala, Haskell etc.)
• Great knowledge of the AWS ecosystem and how it can be used to build scalable MuleSoft integrations
• Experience working with event-driven architecture using AWS SNS, SQS and EventBridge
• Experience working with real-time data streams using AWS Kinesis and AWS Kinesis Firehose
• Experience working with other AWS services such as Lambda, S3, IAM and IaC (Infrastructure as Code)
• Experience with Elasticsearch (Kibana)
• Experience in agile work methods, CI/CD and git Ersättning
