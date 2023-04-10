MuleSoft Developer

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-04-10


We are looking for a Senior Integration developer with MuleSoft & AWS skillset for the MuleSoft Integration platform.

Assignment description and main responsibilities

• Designs, develops, and maintains complex applications

• Develops unit tests and provides code coverage to accurately test business logic and functionality

• Participates in developing specifications such as user stories and designs

• Solves or recommends solutions for complex issues and problems

• Assists in the development of logical and physical specifications

• Documents, designs, issues, solutions, tips & tricks as needed

• Fosters team approach to software development and delivery

Deliveries

• The primary delivery for the senior developer will be to build reusable APIs on the MuleSoft Integration platform.

• Additionally, the resource is expected to assist the technical lead in mentoring junior developers and interns

Competence requirements

• Experience with SOAP and/or Web Services (REST), MuleSoft integrations and customizations

• Experience working with RAML using MuleSoft

• Experience with MuleSoft Anypoint Platform and Enterprise release capabilities

• Experience working with functional programming languages (Java, Dataweave, Scala, Haskell etc.)

• Great knowledge of the AWS ecosystem and how it can be used to build scalable MuleSoft integrations

• Experience working with event-driven architecture using AWS SNS, SQS and EventBridge

• Experience working with real-time data streams using AWS Kinesis and AWS Kinesis Firehose

• Experience working with other AWS services such as Lambda, S3, IAM and IaC (Infrastructure as Code)

• Experience with Elasticsearch (Kibana)

• Experience in agile work methods, CI/CD and git

