MRO Purchaser
Base Maintenance is an essential part of SAS Technical Operations to deliver airworthy aircraft to SAS Operations. As a MRO (Maintenance Repair Overhaul) Purchaser you are responsible for handling material need at external MRO stations and perform all duties related to Line Material organization; identify need, ordering, follow up and receiving of ordered material. It requires a global knowledge of the business and good understanding of SAS processes.
Your work will be performed at one of the contracted external MRO stations situated in Europe and demands a great deal of travelling. You will be based at one station at the time, but your base will vary throughout your employment. In this role you will be part of a small team characterized by a high operational level.
About the role
In this role its your responsibility to actively monitor and secure that ordered material is available on time for the base maintainance check. You will continuously evaluate and improve processes related to own work duties including actively update applicable procedures for the specific MRO. Your work involves daily contact with MRO, external supplier, technical representative, planning and engineering, which requires strong communication and cooperation skills.
Key Responsibilities
* Together with engineering, planning and technical representative analyze and prepare ahead of the season jobs to be performed, and pro-actively order material needed for MRO tasks to be performed. You will generate, distribute and continuously follow-up orders
* Take ownership of each order generated within the system until delivery; secure that delivery of material is done according to order requirement. Follow up and solve eventual claim.
* Perform SAS P-145 Receiving of material at MRO bases following regulation defined by airline
* Responsible for relevant invoice information within AMOS, monitor own bills and adjust if any deviation
* Act control tower and point of contact for material inquireies at MRO station
* Perform CAMO delegated duties such as WO creation and component label booking as required by manual
* Actively work with Stock life cycle management and handle surplus material with a business mindset, including administrating SAS stock at MRO supplier to secure consistent data between SAS and MRO provider
* Participate to relevant and applicable improvement projects and propose improvements
Requirements
* This role requires that you have knowledge of the following Purchasing/logistic processes
* EASA regulations in Part-M and Part-145
* LEAN
* Quality and Safety Management System
* Various ERP systems, preferably AMOS
* Understanding of Maintenance Operations
* Competence within MS Office package, mainly Word, Excel and Outlook
* 2-3 years of previous documented experience within purchasing and Supply Chain
* University degree within fields Purchasing / Logistic / Supply Chain / Production or equivalent
As a person...
• You are flexible and able to handle different tasks under time pressure. You are well structured and have an independent way of working with your tasks/projects. Finally, you have strong communication skills and cooperate well with others. Flexible
Other of Importance
To be eligible for this position you must be able to pass a security test including a background check.
Applications will be processed continuously and the last day for applications is September 6th. For questions regarding the recruitment please contact Hiring Manager Karl Byrenius at karl.byrenius@sas.se
