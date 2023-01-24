Motion Graphics Designer (temporary position)
Centiro is a tech company that connects, empowers, and makes delivery networks available and smarter for marquee brands and market leaders. Centiro is a fast grower with 600+ colleagues in 8 countries. All types of goods get delivered on time in over 175 countries thanks to Centiro technology. Centiro has created a human centric and award-winning culture and believes businesses are a key driving force in striving towards a sustainable future. Centiro exists to be part of the solution for better commerce and a better world. Founded in 1998, with offices in Sweden, India, Spain, Canada, the UK, and the US. Read more at centiro.com.
About the role
Join our dynamic team at the Borås Global Hub as a Motion Graphics and Web Designer. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible and strive to create something unique in every aspect of our work. We are seeking a passionate, detail-oriented individual with a well-formed toolbox to join our marketing team and help us create visually stunning content for all internal and external communication channels.
As a Motion Graphics and Web Designer at Centiro, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide variety of projects, including film, animations, images and print. You will be a key player in the creative process and have the opportunity to bring new ideas and solutions to the table.
Competences & Skills
• 3+ years of experience working in a professional creative environment
• A Bachelor's degree (minimum)
• Expertise in Adobe Creative Cloud (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)
• Experience with Cinema 4D (and similar 3D software)
• PowerPoint and print experience
• The ability to work independently and in teams, and to handle multiple assignments simultaneously
• Excellent English language skills (verbal and written)
• A demo reel is required
Nice but not needed
• Knowledge and experience of all formats on Social platforms
• Experience with other animation software
• Webflow experience
• HTML, CSS skills
This is a temporary position for a parental leave for around 6 months.
Best in class
Sustainability and security are essential at Centiro. We achieved the gold level in the assessment of environmental, social, and ethical performance performed by EcoVadis; Gold Rating, Top 1%. We are above and beyond standards. We not only follow them, we develop them.
At Centiro we celebrate difference. We strongly believe that diversity of background, experience, and perspectives are integral for a dynamic workplace for our colleagues and a successful collaboration with our customers. Ersättning
