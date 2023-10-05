Motion Designer
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. Over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you want to use your skills to make a real difference? Join us in the fight against cancer! RaySearch is looking for a talented Motion Designer to help take our communications to the next level.
Become part of our Marketing team
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our head office in central Stockholm. You will be part of our global marketing department - consisting of 11 engaged team members - which handles the strategic planning and creative work for all of our markets. We have high ambitions for our communications and place great emphasis on design aspects.
The marketing department is involved in the yearly production of about 60 clinical conferences and other global marketing events, about six off/online campaigns and about ten customer video tutorials.
Your role
You will have a key role in our marketing team and you will contribute to a wide range of materials including: software demonstration videos, advertising films, and exhibition presentations. Our software is state-of-the-art and your graphics will help to show this to the world. You will be involved throughout the process, from conceptual work to production.
You will primarily work with:
• Production of complex, graphically advanced presentations
• Production of animated movies for exhibitions and online campaigns
• Development of creative concepts, together with the marketing team, to support communication strategies
• Support of basic graphics development
• Video editing
Your profile
You are passionate about creating and can see the big picture when it comes to design and concepts. You have experience working with other creatives and posses a structured and organized workflow and flexible mindset. At RaySearch Laboratories, we take great pride in the work that we do because it plays an integral role in the fight against the cancer. We believe software holds the key to advancing and improving cancer treatment for patients worldwide.
Experience & skills
• Minimum 5 years work experience with motion graphics
• You have a proven track record in 2D and/or 3D animation graphics and film production
• You are familiar with Adobe Creative Suite programs (After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro)
• Big plus if you know C4D, x-particles and trapcode
Our office
In order to continue with our important mission - to improve cancer care across the world - it's important to us that our employees have a positive working environment. Our headquarters are at Torsplan, Hagastaden, in Stockholm's Life Science Hub. In our newly constructed office both workplaces and social spaces are tastefully decorated. Every day our bistro serves something to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. Our own kitchen staff also prepares an amazing lunch spread with new themes every day.
We have our own gym where you can work out before work, on your way home or at lunch with your colleagues. We have yoga and work out sessions on a regular basis.
On our top floor we have a roof top terrace with 360 degrees view of the city and an entire floor dedicated to social activities. Here we have a ping pong table, fussball, a grand piano, chess tournaments, game board nights and a weekly after work.
Application
