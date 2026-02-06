Motion Control Software Engineer
2026-02-06
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an advanced R&D environment within mechatronics and motion control, working closely with specialists in control engineering, software, and system development. The focus is on creating robust, high-performance software solutions for motion control applications in cross-functional teams.
The assignment may be adapted based on your experience, and both junior and senior profiles are considered.
Job DescriptionDevelop, implement, and optimize software for motion control applications
Work with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and embedded systems
Contribute to algorithm development and performance optimization
Collaborate in cross-functional R&D teams with mechatronics and control engineering experts
Participate in design, implementation, testing, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement of software solutions
RequirementsMaster's degree in Robotics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Control Engineering, or a related field
Strong programming skills in at least one of the following: C/C++, MATLAB, Python
Experience working with real-time operating systems (RTOS)
Experience with embedded systems
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Nice to haveAdvanced experience in C# and dotnet
Full stack development experience
Knowledge of system architecture and software design
Experience from industrial or advanced R&D environments
Swedish language skills
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
