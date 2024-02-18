Morning Chef for Production Kitchen (P/T)
Founded in 2020, VEAT is a VC-backed startup on a mission to make crave-worthy, plant-based cuisine available to everybody - at unbeatable prices. We serve hyperlocal communities and people on the go with fresh, plant-based meals and we believe that everybody should have access to delicious, nutritious food without hurting either the wallet or the planet.
Combining dark kitchens and a unique distribution model, VEAT offers ready to eat plant-based food through a network of vending machines. VEAT is rapidly increasing its production capacity and is searching for a Production Chef to join the kitchen team and be responsible for the production kitchen.
We are looking for someone with a strong catering background as the role will involve recipe development, quality assurance in a busy production kitchen.
Morning Operations Saturday to Wednesday mornings.
What you will do
To prepare, cook Plant - based meals from scratch to offer our customers well - prepared, nutritious food of the highest quality
Guarantee the highest quality and correct flavour profile and aesthetics of each dish
To ensure equal quality on the cooking, portioning and plating
Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations within the kitchen area
Who you are
Proven working experience as a Chef or cook
Ability to spot and resolve problems efficiently
Advanced knowledge of culinary techniques
Ability to remain calm and undertake various tasks
Excellent time management abilities
Up-to-date knowledge of cooking techniques and recipes
Familiarity with sanitation regulations
Culinary school diploma preferred
What we offer
Competitive compensation package
A unique opportunity to join VEAT at its founding stage and grow with it as it grows
A friendly and fun work environment with a diverse group of motivated, talented and visionary colleagues
Delicious lunches and tastings
Start date: March
