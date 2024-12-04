Monitoring & Commissioning Specialist at Volvo Energy
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team as Monitoring and Commissioning Specialist BESS.
The Team- BESS Services Market
At Volvo Energy, we're excited to build a team dedicated to enhancing the service market for our Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) business. Our priority is taking exceptional care of our customers while continuously innovating to improve their experience.
In this central function, we'll focus on developing, operating, and maintaining the infrastructure that supports our service business. This includes building a network of field support across markets, managing digital channels, and implementing quality processes.
We're looking for creative thinkers who are eager to explore new approaches and solutions in service delivery. Join us as we work together to elevate our customer journey and set new standards in the industry!
What are we looking for in this specific role?
As a BESS Monitoring and Commissioning Specialist, you will ensure the availability of the BESS by managing incidents to complete issue resolution in a timely manner. This includes responsive reactive maintenance as well as planned preventive infrastructure maintenance. Key responsibilities include performing remote monitoring, provide commissioning support and coordinating with internal teams to resolve technical issues.
Responsibilities will include among others:
• Provide after sales service support BESS customers through telephone and email to achieve good customer satisfaction.
• Support onsite field services team and service partners in commissioning, maintenance work, fault diagnosis, including ordering parts for onsite repairs
• Perform basic O&M by monitoring systems remotely and basic warranty work.
• Ability to offer remote technical support to the site commissioning team in resolving routine troubleshooting issues.
• Lead commissioning effort to achieve commercial operations, and handover from delivery/construction team to the O&M team for each project.
• Quick escalation to 3rd/4th line support Team for higher level technical issues
• Ensure adherence to contractual commissioning milestones.
• Continuously develop knowledge of all relevant products and services.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Preferred qualifications likely required to be successful
• Electrical Engineering Degree: Undergraduate degree with several years of professional experience in BESS and or PV commissioning, project management, performance testing, and troubleshooting.
• Proven track record on challenging projects, demonstrating ownership, creativity, and initiative.
• Passionate about work with excellent communication skills that inspire colleagues, clients, suppliers, and contractors.
• Skilled in managing contractors and working within a matrix organization on fast-paced projects.
• Open-minded and secure in working in a rapidly changing organization and business environment.
• Proficiency in the English language is required.
• Humour
The location for this position will be in our offices at CampX in Gothenburg, Sweden. Ersättning
