Monitoring Engineer

Are you an ambitious DevOps Engineer eager to jump into a world of complex challenges to modernize web and globally distributed applications? We are hiring!
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AT BETSSON GROUP
Our Product Development organization is truly Global with cross functional teams spanning 6 Tech Hubs - Malta, Budapest, Stockholm, Tallinn, Kyiv and Athens. With nearly 600 strong professionals, the Product Development organization is spear-headed by our CTO-CPO with all our talented Area Teams working together.
A TASTER OF WHAT YOU WILL BE INVOLVED WITH
Develop Splunk stacks as infrastructure as code.
Configure and maintain Linux-based OS in support of Splunk.
Oversee the availability, performance, and supportability of our monitoring infrastructure.
Create processes around alert response operations and support the team to ensure the reliable delivery of data.
Make recommendations to ensure sufficient metrics are collected to create alerts with every new feature release.
Develop automation scripts.
Identify, design, and implement improvements such as automating manual processes, optimize delivery of data, and re-design infrastructure as required.
Document the installation and configuration for production deployments.
Experience with Prometheus, Jaeger, Loki, Grafana and SiteSpeed is a plus.
YOU'RE GOOD AT
Previous in-depth knowledge of Splunk.
Understanding how monitoring systems function.
Knowledge of Terraform and Ansible.
Knowledge of AWS.
ELK knowledge is a plus.
WHO WE ARE
Betsson Group is one of the largest companies within the Global iGaming space and can trace our heritage as far back as the 1960's. We're Swedish and publicly listed too with our Operational HQ located on the Mediterranean Island of Malta.
We strive to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. As a market leader within iGaming we offer online gaming products across 12+ jurisdictions and 20+ brands.
You will be part of a passionate team, which is building an industry leading, scalable, multi-brand platform used by hundreds of thousands of our customers!
WHAT WE OFFER
Much like riding a rollercoaster, sometimes life at Betsson can be lightning fast with twists and turns but always FUN! Then again, what else would you expect from a business 75% millennial and 1900 strong, spread across 7 offices! We recognize it may not be for the faint-hearted, but if you're a go-getter, initiator and always striving to push the boundaries and challenge yourself, then you'll fit right in.
We offer numerous challenges where your skills will be put to good use! We encourage innovation, independence and celebrate success where you will be part of multi-cultural and diverse company, with people from all over the world.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED?
Check out the Betsson Group Blog to find out what our employees are talking about.
