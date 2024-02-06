Monetization Specialist
Exciting times lie ahead at Sharkmob!
You will join us in a pivotal phase of our recently announced project Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/)
and be a key player in delivering on the Monetization strategy. In this role you will work closely with your colleagues in the Monetization team as well as the Live team, but also cross-functionally with departments such as art, design and engineering.
We are looking for someone who wants to have fun at work and believes in shared ownership. Collaboration skills and smart decision-making in a team setting is something that we value highly. You will get the opportunity to make an impact and ensure that we drive sales while offering our players the best possible experience.
Responsibilities
• Design and drive the development of monetization features.
• Work closely with the Live Designer to ensure that the monetization strategy is integrated with our live plan.
• Perform competitor analysis, benchmarking and monitor trends and best practices in the market.
• Plan the seasonal content for the store and collaborate with Character Art to deliver it.
• Plan and manage the store content updates and campaigns and evaluate the results.
• Collaborate with the Data team to ensure we have relevant telemetry to track our features and store.
• Track live bugs and collaborate with QA and customer service to resolve them.
Requirements
• A passion for sales and games!
• Proven experience in Monetization, Game development or other relevant background.
• Ability to translate conclusions from data into actionable recommendations.
• You are an excellent communicator who enjoys interdisciplinary collaboration.
• Comfortable to both give and receive constructive feedback.
• A self-starter with a sense of ownership.
Do you want to be in a dynamic environment where creativity meets analytics? Then we can't wait to hear from you!
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/)
- a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt (https://bloodhunt.com/en-us)
- a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
