Monetization Designer
2023-01-02
IO Interactive is embarking on a new journey - into the world of emergent multi-player on a unique unannounced project that we believe will shape the future for years to come of both our studio and the relationships we've built with our players.
When it comes to designing this new console project, we are seeking a game designer with experience in designing the monetization system.
As a Monetization Designer at IO Interactive, you will
Work with the Directors, Product Manager, and Design team to establish the monetization strategy
Establish the design principles of monetization on the project, following the monetization strategy
Create designs for features that support the monetization strategy
Work with producers, game and economy designers, tech, and art teams to execute the designs
Provide ideas and improvement suggestions for monetization features
Monitor daily all monetization KPIs and take part in balancing the game economy
Become the day-to-day contact for all monetization-related features
Who you are
You have gained experience as a systems designer with relevant experience with monetization design.
You like working with hands-on prototypes.
You are comfortable providing and receiving constructive criticism.
You have excellent written and verbal communication skills.
You are self-motivated and take initiative.
Who we are:
We are a team, above all. If you join our studio, expect to be encouraged, listened to, and have your efforts and insightful impact recognized and valued. We take pride in the friendly haven we built at IOI, and we expect you to take part in cultivating that. We are also highly international, with people from over 30 nationalities working in our Copenhagen, Barcelona, and Malmö studios.
We also have a reputation for being a very friendly workplace with highly talented people. That is why the members we welcome to our team never fail to integrate and are supported, valued, and listened to at all steps. We dedicate ourselves to quality and have fun while doing it. We welcome you to join us and do the same.
The position is open in our Copenhagen, Malmö, and Barcelona studios, and we will take your location preference into consideration. We welcome candidates from all over the world, providing relocation support.
Please send us a motivational letter telling us why IO Interactive and you would be a perfect match. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
