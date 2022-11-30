Molecular Biology/NGS Scientist
2022-11-30
Are you an Molecular Biologist with experience in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)? Do you wish to apply this knowledge in a role that is connected to our wider mission to show what science can do? If yes, we might have the role for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We seek a talented and highly engaged Molecular Biology/NGS scientist to join the Disease Molecular Profiling - NGS & Transcriptomics team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will contribute with applying molecular biology and NGS expertise to our drug discovery portfolio and working on cutting edge technologies within the field.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
What you will do:
• To deliver according to plans over agreed timelines such that the objectives of the project are met, including delivery of more than one agreed area of work in parallel where appropriate.
• To be an effective member of Drug Discovery Project Teams, contributing novel ideas and using judgment and knowledge where appropriate to influence the work of the project.
• To work in partnership with colleagues in Discovery Sciences and across therapy areas and sites to ensure the delivery of high quality sequencing data to projects.
• Proposing experimental strategies, troubleshooting and contributing to the practical delivery of NGS projects.
Extensive hands on NGS experimental techniques including:
• Bi-weekly coordinated Amplicon-seq
• RNA preparation.
• DNA isolation and fragmentation.
• Fragment analysis and nucleic acid Q.C.
• Library preparation of various protocols.
• Operation of NGS instrumentation.
• Processing, handling and movement of large sets of data.
• Using Automation to process samples for NGS library preparation.
• Significant molecular biology skills, including PCR, analysis and Q.C.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Essential for the role:
• MSc/PhD degree with significant molecular biology relevant experience, preferably in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry.
• Experience of wet-lab work of various NGS library prep methods (eg. Amp-seq & RNA-seq).
• A practical understanding of a wide range of methods and technologies as applied to cellular engineering. For example, mammalian cell growth, Precise genome editing.
• Measuring off-target effects of precise genome edited cells.
• Good problem solving skills, good scientific judgement and communication skills.
• Excellent team working and networking skills with effective interaction across teams.
Desirable for the role:
• Working with laboratory automation / liquid handling systems, method and technology development and optimization.
• Hands-on experience with Single Cell Transcriptomics or Spatial Transcriptomics.
• Tissue dissection, single cell dissociation, microscopy, flow cytometry/FACS
• Hands-on laboratory experience running NGS platforms (Illumina, Oxford Nanopore etc).
• Sample Tracking by LIMS systems.
Other information
• Start: January 2023
• Extent: Fulltime, assignment for atleast 6 months
• Placement: Mölndal
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare. Ersättning
