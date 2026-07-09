Molecular and Genomics Biomarker Team Lead
Tataa Biocenter AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-09
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TATAA Biocenter • Gothenburg, Sweden • On-site • Full-time
TATAA Biocenter is seeking an experienced scientist to lead our molecular and genomics biomarker bioanalysis team. This is a senior, hands-on role for a bioanalytical subject-matter expert who can own biomarker assay work end to end, from development and validation through GLP/GCLP sample analysis - in support of sponsors' preclinical and clinical programs, with a particular focus on gene and cell therapy. Are you motivated by bioanalytical challenges and want to shape an important assay capability within a growing, accredited CRO with an international client base? We would like to hear from you!
Who Are We?
In this role, you will split your time between hands-on NGS work and project management - as comfortable leading a project as running an experiment. TATAA Biocenter is a specialized molecular-analysis CRO supporting pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors worldwide. Our laboratory is GCLP-compliant and accredited under GLP and ISO 17025:2017, with deep expertise in qPCR, dPCR, RNA-seq/NGS, and Olink. We are a team of 15 scientists working closely together to help sponsors get the best out of their preclinical and clinical programs — united by a shared mission to accelerate innovations in precision medicine.
What You Will Do?
Lead and develop the molecular and genomics biomarker team, setting its scientific and operational direction.
Own biomarker assay development, qualification, and validation across qPCR, dPCR, RNA-seq, and Olink.
Act as bioanalytical PI / scientific lead on sponsor studies, including gene- and cell-therapy, biodistribution, and shedding programs.
Contribute to sponsor proposals and experimental design, helping win and scope new work as a scientific lead.
Stand behind assay development, validation, and sample analysis during regulatory audits and inspections.
Ensure GLP/GCLP-compliant documentation, data integrity, and continuous audit readiness.
Serve as the bioanalytical point of contact and subject-matter expert for sponsors and colleagues.
Who Are We Looking For?
Essential
You have a proven track record in molecular and genomics biomarker assay development and validation.
You have NGS experience relevant for gene and cell therapy - typically one or more of: RNA-seq for transgene expression and transcriptomic biomarkers., Integration-site analysis for lentiviral / retroviral vectors., AAV vector genome and capsid sequence confirmation, and impurity profiling., Targeted panels or WGS for off-target editing analysis in gene-editing programs.
You hold a PhD in a relevant field, with significant industry experience (e.g., 2+ years in a CRO or pharma bioanalytical setting).
You have hands-on qPCR and dPCR expertise across preclinical and clinical settings.
You have expertise in biodistribution and shedding studies for advanced drug modalities.
You can stand behind your assay work in front of auditors and inspectors (GLP/GCLP; OECD GxP a strong plus).
You are organized and meticulous, essential in a regulated laboratory - and process excellent English communication skills (both written and oral).
Preferred
Olink experience is an advantage, though not required.
You bring scientific leadership and seniority to lead and mentor a specialized team.
Why Join TATAA?
Ownership of a specialized molecular and genomics biomarker capability, and the responsibility to shape how it develops.
Scientific breadth across advanced drug modalities, including gene and cell therapy, biodistribution, and shedding studies.
A senior leadership role within a growing, accredited molecular-analysis CRO.
Join us in accelerating innovations in precision medicine. 🚀
Need more info?
For any questions about this opening or recruitment process, please contact us at jobs@tataa.com
.
Visit us on https://tataa.com/
APPLY HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4437554013/?trk=mcm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tataa Biocenter AB
(org.nr 556640-7143), https://tataa.com/
412 51 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sofierogatan 3A:2 Jobbnummer
9998463