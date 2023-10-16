Molding Technician
Kedali Sweden AB / Verktygsmakarjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla verktygsmakarjobb i Skellefteå
2023-10-16
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kedali Sweden AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Molding Technician to join Kedali Sweden's Technical team.
Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Main tasks include but are not limited to:
Ensure high efficiency production of machines related to cans production.
Operating and calibrating machinery, adhering to product guidelines.
Training new workforce members.
Follow Standard Operation Procedure to carry out the job. keep job pace.
Follow job requirements to do machine patrol inspection, product self-inspection record production quantity, report abnormality if any.
Strive to meet production targets to fulfil production plan.
Responsible for equipment management, daily maintenance, and preventive maintenance. Implement monthly, quarterly, and annual maintenance for responsible machines.
Implement maintenance planning & scheduling for responsible machine.
Ensure all the planned maintenance tasks are implemented.
Assist to improve equipment efficiency and performance. Responsible for machine debugging and failure root cause analysis.
Participate in optimization of fixtures, electrical and PLC control. Responsible for machine installation, modification, and commissioning
Competence and experience:
Vocational university or equivalent work experience.
English conversation ability.
Major in Tooling Design and Manufacture or Mechanical Design.
Hard-working, honest, strong sense of responsibility.
Subject to leader's arrangement, ability to communicate, an outgoing personality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
E-post: kdl.hr@kedali.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kedali Sweden AB
(org.nr 559274-7009)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8193384