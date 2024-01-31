Modelling & Simulation Director
Do you have expertise in, and passion for Modelling & Simulation? Would you like to apply your leadership skills in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life-changing medicines? Then this role might be the one for you.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), within AstraZeneca, is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
The role
As the Modelling & Simulation Director, you will be responsible for leading a dynamic team of experts focused on developing innovative solutions and capabilities to accelerate process development & biopharmaceutical modelling activities and ensure robust manufacturing in the drug projects. Your leadership will be pivotal in establishing a forward-looking vision, building essential infrastructure, scaling modelling and simulation capabilities across the portfolio, democratizing access to these technologies, and implementing robust model lifecycle management practices. You will closely interact with senior leaders and stakeholders to secure investments, defining collaborative working approaches, and gaining support for the integration of predictive science into the drug development processes.
What you'll do
The role holder will develop and implement a strategic vision for predictive science within the organization. There will be collaboration with cross-functional teams to align modelling & simulation efforts with broader business goals. You will drive the development of cutting-edge modelling and simulation solutions to, enhance process development activities in drug projects. We expect that you provide strategic guidance to ensure the successful implementation of modelling/simulation techniques and manage resources efficiently, including technology infrastructure, to support modelling and simulation activities effectively. We see that you stay current of industry trends, emerging technologies, and scientific advancements to ensure the team remains at the forefront of predictive science.
Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
* Collaborating with drug projects teams in the functions to integrate modelling/simulation into drug development workflows seamlessly.
* Leading the planning and execution of modelling and simulation activities in drug projects, ensuring alignment with project timelines and goals.
* Scaling modelling and simulation capabilities to support all projects in the drug portfolio.
* Establishing and maintain rigorous quality assurance processes.
* Implementing best practices and standards to ensure compliance with industry regulations.
* Fostering effective communication and collaboration between different departments to achieve common objectives.
* Developing strategies to democratize access to modelling and simulation tools, ensuring that these capabilities are accessible to a broad range of partners and collaborators.
* Facilitating training programs to empower teams across different functions with basic modelling and simulation skills.
* Implementing effective model lifecycle management practices to ensure the traceability, reproducibility, and reliability of modelling and simulation results.
* Establishing protocols for version control, documentation, and validation of models throughout their lifecycle.
* Establishing collaborative ways of working with partners to ensure alignment with organizational goals.
Essential requirements:
* Ph.D. in chemical engineering or a closely related field, providing a solid foundation for leading advanced modelling and simulation initiatives in the pharmaceutical sector.
* Broad and deep experience with various modelling and simulation methods relevant to pharmaceutical processes, and biopharmaceutics demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of their applications across drug development activities.
* Proven track record of driving modelling and simulation strategy, including the ability to define and implement strategic initiatives that align with organizational objectives and contribute to digital transformation in drug development.
* Substantial experience in leading digital transformation initiatives within the pharmaceutical industry, showcasing a deep understanding of how modelling and simulation contribute to overall digitalization strategies.
* Demonstrated ability to lead innovative projects, establish a culture of innovation within the team, and drive the development of novel modelling and simulation solutions to address challenges in process development and manufacturing.
* Experience in building infrastructure for seamless execution of modelling and simulations, with a focus on scalability to support diverse projects within the drug portfolio.
* Demonstrated ability to democratize access to modelling and simulation tools, enabling cross-functional teams to use these capabilities effectively.
* Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, complemented by strong stakeholder management capabilities, facilitating effective collaboration across departments.
* Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Desirable:
* Active involvement in industry-related initiatives, and thought leadership activities, demonstrating a commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and contributing to the advancement of modelling and simulation in pharmaceuticals.
* Experience in implementing and managing effective model lifecycle practices.
* Familiarity with regulatory requirements and industry standards related to modelling and simulation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors
