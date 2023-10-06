Modeling the heat transfer around electronic components
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Master Thesis - Modeling the heat transfer in and around electronic components in a truck using CFD
Introduction
Modeling and simulation of vehicle systems is an important and integrated part of the development process for vehicles. The number of electronic control units (ECUs) in a truck keeps on increasing as well as its heat generation. Some can be cooled by passive cooling, but some generates so much heat that they require active cooling. Modeling this in an early stage is of great importance to be able to decide the most efficient cooling concept.
Who we are
The Thermal Management department within Vehicle Technology is responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized Cab Climate and Thermal Supply systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg and Bangalore and we have close cooperation with the engineering sites located in Greensboro and Lyon. We understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs. The work is based on innovation, shared technology, common architecture and brand uniqueness. We want to make a difference by being there for our customers and by providing uptime and reliable products.
As a master thesis student in the Thermal Management Verification and Validation team you will be a valued contributor to our deliveries and continuous learning. You will be surrounded by a global and diverse team of highly skilled and engaged colleagues who will be interested in the progress of your work and eager to help and support along the way.
Description of tasks and expected outcome
Literature search about modeling the heat transfer in ECUs
Explore the Electronics Cooling Toolset in Starccm+
Building a generic ECU and model the heat sources in different ways (individual components vs a lumped heat source)
Placing the ECU in a generic truck environment and simulate different cooling concepts
Documentation of best-practice methodology for ECU cooling simulations
Suitable background
This master thesis is a complex task that requires analytical skills and a deep understanding of CFD tools, preferably Starccm+. To be successful in this master thesis project we believe that it is important that you recognize yourself in the following description.
Final year student in Master program for Automotive, Physics, Mechatronics, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering or similar
Experience of using CFD tool Starccm+
Programming skills in Python, Matlab or similar
Fundamental understanding of thermodynamics, with emphasis on fluid mechanics and heat transfer
Fundamental knowledge of vehicle technology
Analytical mindset and problem-solving skills
Fluent in English
Thesis level: Master, 30 ECTS credits
Number of students: 1
Start date: Second half of January 2024, or upon agreement
Industrial supervisors: Zenitha Chroneer
Location: Volvo Lundby site, Gothenburg, Sweden
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8171793