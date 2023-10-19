Modeling & Simulation Engineer
We are building a state-of-the-art facility for research and development of the next generation of battery cells, and we need your help in making it happen.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great an opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
If you are experienced and passionate about modeling the physical world in a highly applied setting, this opportunity as Modeling & Simulation Engineer is for you.
Key responsibilities
- Based on strong first-principles knowledge of physical systems, come up with quantitative (whiteboard-level) models of complex battery systems, ranging from 1-D diffusion gradients to non-steady-state heat transfer.
- Communicate, refine, and get buy-in on those models.
- Working from those models, expand them to 3 dimensions using FEM/CFD software. The goal is not to generate cool images; it's to predict actual physical and chemical behavior of cells.
- In tight collaboration with materials scientists and battery engineers, figure out how to check the accuracy of your simulations with physical experiments.
- Use your simulations to help accelerate battery development by accurately predicting the behavior of cells and packs without actually needing to build them. Help our battery design move faster and more deterministically.
- Communicate your results clearly both to your peers and your successors. Focus on clarity and being well-understood throughout the organization.
- Function as a reality-checker in vetting new technologies.
- Personally invest in building a world-class working environment.
Education and experience
- A relevant university degree in engineering or pure sciences is required.
- 5+ years' experience modeling real physical systems using multiphysics software.
- Experience using commercial Multiphysics software (e.g. COMSOL, Star-CCM, Ansys, or similar).
- Familiarity with modern software engineering methods, including version control tools.
Specific skills
- Excellent English written and oral skills; Swedish is a plus.
- Exceptionally strong grasp of engineering fundamentals, including heat transfer, stress-strain relationships, DC electrical power, and the basics of fields and flows. Strong understanding of standard quantitative modelling approaches (diffusion, non-steady-state flow, plasticity).
- Physical intuition: knowing what numbers are sane and reasonable for a model output. Instincts for always reality-checking models to improve the models
- Ability to clearly reduce complex physical phenomena to whiteboard-level models that are widely understandable.
- Highly organized and results-driven.
- Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit. Flexibility, integrity, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit, and a sense of humor.
- Passionate and purpose driven - we enable the future of energy.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
