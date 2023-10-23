Modeling and Simulation Engineer (Hardware in Loop)
2023-10-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Volvo Cars' development centres around software (SW) and in our next generation vehicles, we take a giant leap into the future by launching a capable centralized compute platform, hosting most of the in-house developed SW. In these next generation vehicles, we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture. Our mission at Volvo Cars is to create a Vehicle Control Unit platform using new technologies like DriveOS and NVIDIA's latest chip technology in combination with more traditional car signaling technologies. Vehicle Tophat is one of six development units within Research & Development at Volvo Cars where the teams develop state-of-the-art Interior and Exterior. Interior SW includes Wireless Phone Charging, Switches & Displays, Interior Light, Occupant Detection, Overhead Console together with unique premium Seating Experience and world leading Interior Safety Systems. The Exterior SW include mechatronic systems such as Exterior Lighting, Wiper, Washer, Sensor Cleaning and Rear-View Systems.
The Vehicle Tophat unit is located at Gothenburg and Shanghai. The department, Software Integration & Release is an Enabling ART (Agile Release Train) within Vehicle Tophat, with the purpose to provide the infrastructure for SW development teams to integrate, test, and release SW in a continuous integration (CI) flow. The infrastructure includes development and maintenance of Hardware-in-Loop setups for development, verification, and validation of software products. We do this by building a robust and automated test framework and enabling SW test & release in a CI flow.
We are looking for our future team member to develop, validate and maintain Model-Based Hardware in Loop setups that are intended for software functionality verification on embedded systems. The embedded test setups are built around the above-mentioned computer-in-the-car architecture. These setups are a combination of simulated vehicle components and real hardware components to emulate a real vehicle with all the relevant dynamics. Our team(s) are responsible for the development and maintenance of these embedded setups (hardware-in-loop), while making sure that these setups are capable to execute relevant test cases for platform, software, and function verification. These are state-of-the art test setups, critical for testing software before the final product is launched. Hence, you will be working in a fast paced, innovative environment, solving problems and challenges daily.
Who are you?
You will fit well in this role if you are a Modeling and Simulation Engineer focusing on model-based development on HIL test beds and an understanding of Software Verification cycles correlated to Model Based Development (SIL, HIL, VIL and Test Track)
We believe you are an individual who is motivated by challenging tasks in a complex and innovative environment. Execution of challenging technology development and teamwork is your real passion. You enjoy learning from others, as well as sharing your knowledge with your colleague and are social, structured, analytical, and a problem solver
You and your skills
Mandatory Requirements:
• M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Electrical/Embedded Systems, Electronics, Physics, Mechatronics or similar.
• Knowledge of Software Development, Verification and Validation
• 4+ Years of Relevant Experience in HIL Development and HIL Testing
• Fluent in English and can communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders.
• Working experience in Matlab and Simulink for Model Development
• Debugging Experience with Integration of SW components and Models with Hardware Nodes
• Knowledge in vehicle communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet)
• Working knowledge in hardware-in-loop environments such as dSpace, Vector or National Instruments
Meritorious:
• Programming skills in Python/C++/CAPL
• Experience from SW platform development, including middleware.
• Knowledge in vehicle/traffic simulation
• Knowledge in integration of sensor technologies (radar, camera, lidar, ultrasonic etc.)
• Verification in vehicles at system or functional level or experience from test automation
• Experience from SW platform development, including middleware
