Model Geometry Engineer
Blue Eye AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Mechanical Design for exterior & Interior automotive.
Description
We are looking for an external consultant to work onsite with our Automotive R&D client in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
The position is full time with Hybrid work policy of working 1-2 days from home as agreed with the team.
Model Geometry Engineer for Exterior/Interior physical Model Team/Release DSM Models. The
consultant will work with existing projects and as well new projects, exterior/interior. The work tasks would consist of development the geometry models. Preferably the consultant should be able to work from concept phase all the way to design freeze.
Qualifications
- Minimum experienced (7+ years) from similar work in CATIA V5 within automotive business.
- Prototype construction in Catia V5 or similar.
- Production of showcars, models for milling, models for 3d printing etc.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2022/71". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Arbetsplats
Mechanical Design Kontakt
Usman Azmat +46729311462 Jobbnummer
7291917